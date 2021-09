(Alexandria, MN) It's been 20 years since two Minnesota priests were in the heart of Manhattan. It was that fateful day when our world, and theirs was forever changed. In this week's One on One segment Joe Korkowski talks with Fathers Jeff Ethen and Peter Kirchner. The Minnesota Catholic Priests have had a unique perspective on the September 11th, 2001 terror attack in New York. The men were not only spared their lives through a mere schedule delay, but they also were deeply involved in the horror that followed. Now, 20 years later, the two reflect back on not only that time in their lives, but also what they've done since. The following interview took place on September 8th with KXRA's Joe Korkowski and Patty Wicken.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO