Aerospace & Defense

Salam Air receives first Airbus A321neo

By Jarne W.
ifn.news
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOman-based Salam Air has taken delivery of its first Airbus A321neo. The aircraft is leased from GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) and registered as A4O-OXA. Salam Air currently operates an all-Airbus fleet of six A320neo aircraft, which is now joined by the A321neo. The airline will receive an additional A321neo on lease from GECAS. In addition to the longer range, the A321neo offers 32 more seats, compared to the A320neo. Salam Air’s first Airbus A320neo jet was delivered about three years ago.

www.ifn.news

