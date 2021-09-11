Gale Launches New Accredited Online Adult High School Program to Public Libraries

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools announced a new program designed to assist students from low-income families in preparing for careers. The new Career Link program will help enrolled students with career readiness support aligned with their interests, needs and goals. They will also be able to participate in workshops related to financial planning career readiness and leadership development. “We are so pleased to work in partnership with Baltimore County government to offer this opportunity to our students,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “ Eligible students must be between the ages of 14 and 21, U.S. citizens or non-citizens authorized to work in the U.S., registered for Military Selective Service, if applicable, be attending school and meet income limits. To learn more about the program, families are encouraged to participate in one of two Student/Guardian Informational Sessions. The sessions will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 15 and Sept. 22 from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Registration for the Student/Guardian Information Sessions is online only. Registration for the Career Link program will be in-person only on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 12 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 10 DAYS AGO