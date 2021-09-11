CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gale Launches New Accredited Online Adult High School Program to Public Libraries

Cover picture for the articleFARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – September 11, 2021 – Gale, part of Cengage Group, today announced the launch of Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School, a new online accredited diploma completion program available to public libraries. In partnership with Excel Education Systems, the program is designed to help adults obtain their high school diploma entirely online,

