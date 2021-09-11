How to Check When You Last Played a Nintendo Switch Game

StarFox Zero was part of the exclusive catalog of Nintendo Wii U, and one of the few titles of the same that has not been relaunched on Nintendo Switch. Something that, if it depended on PlatinumGames, would change immediately, since it has been Atsushi Inaba, studio director, who has shown VGC his interest in bringing it to the hybrid console. “If a real possibility arises, definitely yes, it is something we would like to think about”He says. Likewise, it also assumes that it is not something that depends exclusively on them, in addition to reflecting on the nature of the game and its control system: “we must remember that the intellectual property belongs to Nintendo and the ideas come from Miyamoto-san; we have to respect that”.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO