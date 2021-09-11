CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic bids for history at US Open: year Slam, 21st major

By HOWARD FENDRICH
westplainsdailyquill.net
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic remembers just how close Serena Williams came to a calendar-year Grand Slam in 2015 before coming up short at the U.S. Open.

Djokovic beats last American at US Open to extend Slam bid

NEW YORK — For half an hour and a full set at the start, then one particularly compelling and competitive game later, Novak Djokovic's opponent in the U.S. Open's fourth round, Jenson Brooksby, gave him fits and created a raucous atmosphere under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Djokovic tops Berrettini at US Open, eyes calendar-year Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic has moved within two wins of the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969 by beating Matteo Berrettini 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 to reach the U.S. Open semifinals. Djokovic's victory makes him 26-0 in major tournaments this season. That includes trophies at the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon.
Djokovic's Grand Slam bid foiled as Medvedev wins US Open

Daniil Medvedev shattered Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam with a straight sets victory in the US Open final here Sunday, denying the world number one a record-breaking 21st major men's singles title. Russia's second-ranked Medvedev dominated Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to prevent the first calendar-year Grand Slam since 1969 and keep Djokovic level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal atop the career Slam title list. Medvedev, the 2019 US Open runner-up, captured his first Grand Slam title in his third Slam final, a rematch of February's Australian Open final, won in straight sets by the 34-year-old Serbian to launch his Slam quest. Djokovic's bid to sweep the US, French and Australian Opens and Wimbledon in the same year for the first time since Rod Laver did it 52 years ago collapsed at the last hurdle, with 83-year-old Aussie legend Laver among 23,700 watching at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Serena Williams
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic felt 'relief' after calendar-year Grand Slam bid fell short in US Open final

NEW YORK -- Novak Djokovic said he felt "relief" that his run toward history was finally over after coming up short in the US Open on Sunday. The world No. 1 was going for the first calendar-year Grand Slam -- winning all four major titles in the same year -- by a men's player since Rob Laver in 1969. A win would have also taken Djokovic to 21 Grand Slam titles, one more than Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.
