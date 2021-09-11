CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of man killed during Portland protests sues city

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The estate of a man fatally shot in downtown Portland after a pro-Trump car rally last year is suing the city, the mayor and the county district attorney. The lawsuit says negligence contributed to his violent death. The suit, filed Friday in federal court in Portland, contends a “hands-off approach” to political demonstrations and counter-protests in Portland fostered a “culture of vigilante policing” between opposing factions that filled the void and led to the killing of Aaron “Jay” Danielson on Aug. 29, 2020. It seeks $13 million in damages.

