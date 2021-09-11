CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Notes: Toronto’s Core, Ryfors, Denisenko

By Brian La Rose
prohockeyrumors.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Maple Leafs opted to keep their core intact this summer, GM Kyle Dubas acknowledged on a recent edition of the Bob McCown Podcast (audio link) that he did give some consideration to shaking things up but that none of the moves would have made them tangibly better, only different. Instead, he opted to change up some of the depth players instead while bringing in a handful of wingers to battle for Zach Hyman’s spot in the top six while believing that Toronto will be able to get over the playoff hump following another early elimination last season. There will be more decisions to be made next summer when it comes to their core with defenseman Morgan Rielly and goalie Jack Campbell slated to become unrestricted free agents and not a lot of cap flexibility to work with at that time.

IN THIS ARTICLE
