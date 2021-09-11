CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Free Solo’ filmmakers swap peaks for depths in ‘The Rescue’

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn “The Rescue,” Oscar-winning “Free Solo” filmmakers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin trade climbing peaks for watery depths. Their documentary, which premieres Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival, retraces the 2018 rescue of the youth soccer team from Thailand’s Tham Luang cave, detailing the daring underwater maneuvers of an international group of elite divers. The National Geographic release, due out in theaters Oct. 8, is a pulse-thumping, nerve-inducing non-fiction standout at the festival and the first major big-screen documentary of a real-life drama that captivated the world.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

‘The Rescue’ Review: The Team Behind ‘Free Solo’ Returns with a Harrowing Doc About the Thailand Cave Rescue

“The Rescue” is first and foremost . “Free Solo” filmmakers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin — further cementing their reputation as rock stars of the extreme non-fiction cinema scene with their most absorbing and ingeniously crafted stress-fest to date — so intimately embed us with the ragtag team of cave divers who attempted the impossible that we feel worthy of a medal just for watching them do it.
MOVIES
wcu.edu

Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers

BAC has partnered with the SouthArts Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers to stream a dynamic series of documentary films. The Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers connects documentary filmmakers and their impactful work with audiences throughout the South. Review the series watching details below:. The films can be watched...
CULLOWHEE, NC
ktvo.com

Review: 'The Alpinist' explores the wondrous life of a reclusive free solo climber

Starring: Marc-André Leclerc, Brette Harrington, Alex Honnold. Rated: PG-13 for some strong language and brief drug content. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Synopsis: The story of the reclusive, brilliant, and young Canadian solo mountain climber Marc-André Leclerc. Review: I don’t consider myself an outdoorsman. I like the quiet of the...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Chin
theplaylist.net

‘The Rescue’: A Sturdy Doc From The ‘Free Solo’ Team Suffers A Little In Comparison [Telluride Review]

The problem with making a successful documentary – commercial success, critical raves, Academy Award – is eventually, you have to make another one. Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s “Free Solo” is one of the great non-fiction films of recent years, a nail-biting extreme sports chronicle with an intimate personality profile nestled firmly inside, Russian doll-style. Perhaps if its follow-up had gone in an entirely different direction, they could’ve sidestepped comparisons. But “The Rescue,” while quite effective overall, cannot help but suffer in comparison.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘The Rescue’ Filmmakers Used the Divers From the Thai Cave Disaster for the Doc’s Reenactment (Video)

TIFF 2021: They also negotiated with Thai Navy SEALs to retrieve 87 hours of footage from the rescue mission. Making a documentary chronicling the events of the infamous Thai cave rescue mission was no easy feat for filmmakers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, especially because they hadn’t been on the ground to capture what was transpiring after 12 kids were stuck in a flooding cave in 2018.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Free Solo’ Distributor Greenwich Signs Canadian Deal with levelFILM

Toronto-based distributor levelFILM has signed a multi-year deal with Greenwich Entertainment to handle all of Greenwich’s films in Canada. The deal, which The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed, will kick off with the upcoming release of Ebs Burnough’s The Capote Tapes, a documentary exploring the explosive impact of Truman Capote’s unpublished novel Answered Prayers. The Capote Tapes had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in 2019 and U.S. premiere at DOC NYC. Greenwich is bowing the film in the theaters stateside on Sept. 10. Greenwich’s Andy Bohn negotiated the output agreement with levelFILM’s Head of Distribution, John Bain. Greenwich, an arthouse...
MOVIES
Time Out Global

These Melbourne cinemas have set up free DVD and VHS swapping libraries

In the age of streaming services, there’s still nothing quite like going to the movies and sitting in the plush seats as you wait for the giant red curtains to part. Movie theatres have had to remain shut during lockdown, but Classic, Lido and Cameo Cinemas have set up DVD and VHS swap libraries to help bring some of that movie-going nostalgia back to the community.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Solo#Ap#National Geographic
geekspin

Xiaomi is offering free filmmaking classes with Sundance

Xiaomi has announced a new partnership with the global community and learning platform Sundance Collab for a course that centers around mobile filmmaking. Xiaomi, who recently launched its creator-focused series, will offer a series of lessons that aims to teach how to make footage shot on smartphones more cinematic. The course aims to teach technical skills, like choosing the right gear and learning to operate their smartphone, to logistical skills, like scouting for locations.
CELL PHONES
HipHopDX.com

SHNTI Embraces Self-Agency In ‘Free,’ Her Solo Track Off ‘Pasya’ Album

Filipina rapper SHNTI has shared the music video for “Free,” her solo contribution to the 2021 advocacy album Pasya produced by Women’s Global Network for Reproductive Right (WGNRR), which features 13 original tracks by Filipina musicians. The visual was art directed by Mico Benitez and Ice Reyes. “’Free’ is about...
MUSIC
THE DAILY STAR

Filmmakers seek extras for local production

A local film production is seeking actors for an upcoming feature about one of Oneonta’s most notorious criminals. An open casting call for “A Roadhouse Coup” will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the office building of the Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center in Oneonta.
ONEONTA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Thailand
Commercial-News

Filmmaker receiving national attention

DANVILLE — A Vermilion County native, now living in the Springfield area, is getting national attention for a feature film he recently completed writing, directing and shooting. Ash Hamilton said the film has already had three offers for distribution and is also currently an official selection at three major film...
DANVILLE, IL
Variety

As ‘Drive’ Turns 10, Its Composer and Key Songwriter Recall the Film’s Innovative Soundtrack

In the 10 years since the release of Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Drive,” the lives of two key figures behind its pivotal soundtrack, Johnny Jewel and Cliff Martinez, have changed for the better, thanks to the film. “Before ‘Drive’ coming out, I was standing by the freeway with a cardboard sign that said, ‘Will score for food,’” jokes “Drive’s” composer, Martinez, a sometimes drummer in Red Hot Chili Peppers, and one of Steven Soderbergh’s go-to composers. “I wasn’t exactly struggling, but I would go for months without work. My popularity ebbs and flows, but for the most part, I’m much more popular...
MOVIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Yellowstone Season 4 New Trailer, Cast Updates, And Beth Bombshell Revealed!

Yellowstone TV show fans can’t wait for season 4 to begin! As a result, viewers of the Paramount Network’s beloved present-day Western drama keep searching for any tidbits about their favorite TV show. And now Paramount has rewarded Yellowstone fans with a new trailer, cast names, and more!. So imagine...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

Hannah Hargrave JoJo Siwa voiced her upset, anger and frustration after sad news she was not expecting ahead of her Dancing With the Stars debut. JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Who is Ryan Bingham’s Walker Gunning For in Season 4 Trailer?

Fans watching out for tips leading into Season 4 for “Yellowstone” might be interested in watching what happens around Walker. The character, played by Ryan Bingham, is shown really quick a rifle in his hand. Who is Walker shooting at in this trailer from the Paramount Network for the fourth season’s opening episode? It’s an interesting scene to see Walker, a stout opponent of violence, shooting a gun.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy