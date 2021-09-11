20 Years 9-11 Honoring American Heroes
September 11 triggers every American alive on that day in 2001. Watching the numerous documentaries and news specials highlighting 20 years of memories, I never tire of watching the relentless spirit of the search and rescue teams (both human and four-legged), watching the unity of our country during and after, and the respect and shared loss for every innocent life lost that tragic day. But, staggering loss of life is impossible to process.springfieldmoms.org
