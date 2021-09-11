CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Yankees: Are the Yankees done winning? Takeaways from loss to the Mets

By Empire Sports Media
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis writer is running out of words to explain why the New York Yankees have this September collapse after winning 13 straight. As I reflect on the Yankee’s 7th consecutive loss, the only thing I can come up with is that they are doing everything wrong. Pitching poorly, not hitting, and committing unforgivable errors, as a manager keeps saying, we are better than this. But, unfortunately, the fact is they are not better than this. A few good games do not make a winning team. The Yankees lost to the New York Mets 10-3.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
FanSided

Michael Conforto gives shockingly candid take on his Mets future

New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto gave a surprisingly candid response on his future with the team. Conforto turned around his season in August while the Mets arguably choked away theirs. While New York remains in the playoff race in the NL East, it would be a surprising turnaround were they able to overcome a five-game deficit this late.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright trolls Mets by referencing Game 7 of 2006 NLCS

New York Mets fans have endured a lot this season Yes, the team added Fransico Lindor in the offseason and were atop the NL East for three months -- only for it to collapse in August and September by losing 25 of its 40 games. Now their playoff hopes are slim. Then Mets players made matters worse by throwing their thumbs down to Citi Field crowds.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Mets Fall 7-6 to Cardinals In Extras

It’s not a dagger, but the blade heading for the Mets’ playoff chances inched closer Tuesday as they fell 7-6 to the St. Louis Cardinals in extra innings. With every team ahead of them in the NL East and Wild Card races losing, the Mets had a chance to pick up a game on everyone–including St. Louis–by beating the Cardinals. The Redbirds had other plans.
MLB
KMOV

Cardinals cruise into wild card position with wild 11-inning win over Mets

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — As summer winds down and the sights of the baseball world are trained toward October, decidedly inexplicable events—but nevertheless, special ones—seem to happen for the St. Louis Cardinals with an increased frequency. There for a while, it was like an annual St Louis tradition. As the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#The New York Yankees
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Stanton walked off Judge in the eleventh for the Yankee win

After a disappointing road trip when the New York Yankees went 5-4 and a day off yesterday, tonight they entered a 3 game series with the Baltimore Orioles. With their race to the postseason in jeopardy, the Yankees should win if not sweep a series against a team that will lose 110 games this season. In game one, the Yankees sent Nestor Cortes Jr. to the mound to face the Orioles, John Means. In a game that should have been won easily, it went into the eleventh inning with Giancarlo Stanton walking off Aaron Judge for the Yankee 4-3 win.
MLB
FanSided

This Yankees-Dodgers Cody Bellinger trade could actually work

What’s the harm of adding one underperforming swing-and-miss slugger to the New York Yankees, anyway?. We kid. We kid because we love. Love and hate. In 2019, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger were the gold standard for big-league outfielders. Bellinger, though, might’ve been the most promising of the bunch — promoted as a power threat in 2017, he had completely rounded out his game to take advantage of his violent uppercut swing, posting a .305 batting average and .406 OBP alongside his 47 home runs.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
elitesportsny.com

ESNY’s State of the New York Yankees: No more bad losses

The New York Yankees need to refocus after underachieving in what should have been a fairly soft week. Such is life in covering the New York Yankees. If you think about it, you could argue there have been not one but two different Yankees teams this year. One hot, one cold. One exciting, one drab. One Santorini, one South Pole. One Freddy Krueger, one Elsa.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees no-hit through 6 lose to the O’s, Chapman taking the loss

Today, the New York Yankees had their second game with the Baltimore Orioles in a matinee event at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Last night the Yankees won the first game in an exciting 11th inning walk-off win. Today, the Yankees would try to have an easier time with Jordan Montgomery on the mound for the Yankees facing the Orioles Chris Ellis. It was a perfect weather day at the Stadium. No wind, 75 degrees, and not a cloud in the sky. The weather was the only thing that was perfect. The Yankees were no-hit through 6 innings; they clawed their way back to tie the game at three in the eight, but Aroldis Chapman failed the hold, and the Orioles won 4-3.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Gary Sanchez’s six RBIs couldn’t save the Yankees from another loss

Today was the rubber game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees won the first game in the 11th inning and lost yesterday’s game 4-3. To come away with the series win, the Yankees sent Corey Kluber to the mound to face the Orioles’ Keegan Akin. Being only a half a game ahead of the Red Sox for the first spot of the wild card, the Yankees really needed the win. Unfortunately, Gary Sanchez’s six RBIs couldn’t save the Yankees from an 8-7 loss.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees shut out by the Jays for third loss in a row

Today the New York Yankees entered a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays. The 1:05 pm Labor Day matinee featured Jameson Taillon on the mound for the Yankees and Hyun Jin Ryu, the Blue Jays ace on the mound for the Jays. The Blue Jays are coming into the Stadium hot after winning 7 of their last 10 games and stopping the Athletics shutting them out yesterday.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: Yankees meet the crosstown Mets, here’s the preview

The New York Yankees start a critical weekend series with the crosstown New York Mets tonight. The Yankees are 2-8 in their last ten games and have just been swept by the Toronto Blue Jays in a four-game embarrassing series where they only got 8 runs in the series to the Jays 25. The Mets have been playing a bit better, going 6-4 in their last ten. They are 5 games out of first place in the NL East.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees get a big win in the 9th to end the skid

Tonight was the second game of a three-game set between the New York Yankees and the crosstown New York Mets. After losing seven consecutive games, the Yankees hoped to preserve their first series win with a win tonight after losing four in a row. The Yankees sent Corey Kluber to the mound to face Taijuan Walker, hoping to finally right the ship. Putting sloppy play and lack of urgency behind them, they hoped to turn a new leaf and show they still hoped for a wild card berth. It was a squeaker but the Yankees pulled off the 8-7 win.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy