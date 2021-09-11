23662 Signboard Rd, Caroline, VA 22546

Street address needs to be verified by County, Great location in Ruther Glen, Caroline County, between Bowling Green (I-95 Exit 104 Truck Stop) and Kings Dominion. 6 Acres of Raw Wooded Land with Road frontage on Signboard Road for a great price in Ruther Glen, Caroline County. Zoned RP (Rural Preservation). Uses include Agricultural, Residential, Place of Worship. Buyer's/Buyer Agent do your OWN Due Diligence. Buyer/Buyer Agent to verify easements, zoning, and rezoning to be with Caroline County Planning Departments.