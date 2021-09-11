Detroit Lions predictions vs. San Francisco 49ers: Any chance the season starts with win?
Free Press sports writers make their predictions for the Detroit Lions' 2021 season opener at Ford Field against the San Francisco 49ers (1 p.m., Fox):. This will be a sobering game for Lions fans. The Lions will struggle on offense, struggle on defense and won’t do much in special teams other than punting, of course. The Lions are great at punting. This will be a game where you think: Oh, man, how are they going to get to four wins? The pick: 49ers 31, Lions 21.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0