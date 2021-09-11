CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Star Fox Zero on Switch? PlatinumGames would like to make it happen

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParticularly due to its gyroscopic control scheme, Star Fox Zero on Wii U is considered one of the most divisive entries in its franchise. Of course, that isn’t saying too much: Out of the entire franchise, only Star Fox, Star Fox 64, and Star Fox Adventures have received a pretty unanimously positive reception. But even in a franchise that is full of proponents and detractors, Zero gets a lot of hate, even from our resident Star Fox expert Andrew Rockett. Nonetheless, Star Fox Zero co-developer PlatinumGames is “definitely” open to the possibility of bringing a new version of the game to Nintendo Switch.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nintendo Enthusiast

Latest activity

John Friscia posted the thread FP: in Front Page Articles. Since the beginning of the franchise, WarioWare has contained a lot of fun and silly nods to past Nintendo games. It often even just... J. John Friscia posted the thread FP: in Front Page Articles. During the February 2021 Nintendo...
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Game Boy games "likely" headed to Switch and Baldo makes us question the eShop

Hello hello, Nintendo nerds and welcome to another weekly Nintendo news recap. There weren't any huge game releases this last week, but some news from industry insiders has gotten the Nintendo community excited. It seems that Game Boy and Game Boy Color games are likely going to be coming to Nintendo Switch Online in the near future. Players have also been experiencing some horrible glitches with Baldo, a game that released on Nintendo Switch the week before. It honestly shows us that the eShop needs to be regulated more to protect both buyers and developers. Let's dive in.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

10 Genshin Impact Crossovers That Need to Happen After Horizon Zero Dawn

After a surprise crossover with Horizon Zero Dawn, players have been speculating on what comes next. Here are our ideas for more Genshin Impact crossovers that need to come in the future!. Genshin Impact is one of today’s most popular games – releasing just one year ago, Genshin raked in...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Fox Zero#Platinumgames#New Nintendo#Star Fox Adventures#Wii U#Nintendo Switch#Vgc#Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: After Skyward Sword HD, Would You Like a Joy-Con Controlled Twilight Princess for Switch?

This past July, Nintendo released Skyward Sword HD for the Switch, marking the 10-year anniversary of the controversial game. Most notably, Nintendo created an option for players to bypass the motion controls altogether by using the analog stick for tasks typically done by moving the Wiimote. However, many still prefer to play the game as it was originally intended–through the use of motion controls; and such, the Switch delivered in a big way. The sensitivity and precision of the Joy-Con controllers are far superior to the Wii Motion Plus technology of the past. On a personal note, I enjoyed this playthrough of Skyward Sword so much more than previous ones that the game leaped into my top 5 Zelda list, something due in large part to the smooth operation of the Jon-Con controls. With the significant success of this latest Zelda remake, it’s worth considering what other games would benefit from a port to the Switch. If The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD was ported to the Switch from the Wii U, would you want the motion controls available via the Joy-Con controllers?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Star Fox Developer Wants to Port Wii U Entry to Nintendo Switch

The most recent entry in Nintendo's long-running Star Fox series happens to be that of Star Fox Zero, which was released on the Wii U back in 2016. While the game itself proved to be a bit divisive amongst fans, others have been hoping that Nintendo would end up bringing the title to Nintendo Switch in the form of a new port to allow a whole new audience to play it for the first time. And although Nintendo hasn't announced any such move just yet, the developer of Star Fox Zero has revealed that it is very open to this idea.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

WarioWare: Get It Together! contains high-res Luigi’s Mansion beta assets

Since the beginning of the franchise, WarioWare has contained a lot of fun and silly nods to past Nintendo games. It often even just directly reuses assets from old games, with my favorite being Dr. Wario, which is straight-up fully featured Dr. Mario but with Wario. However, WarioWare: Get It Together! continues this trend in a way no one expected. This new Switch WarioWare contains Luigi’s Mansion beta assets from GameCube, and modders are already extracting those assets to assist in the creation of the Luigi’s Mansion Restoration Project, a project to recreate Luigi’s Mansion exactly as it looked in its E3 2001 trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Nintendo Enthusiast

Getting introspective with Nintendo’s best music, Part 1: The Legend of Zelda

Music is an essential part of the gaming experience. The right track can set a tone and elevate climactic moments, enhancing the game and creating memories that stick with you long after the credits. Powerful music stirs emotions and creates nostalgia for our favorite gaming moments. Nintendo is well versed in creating iconic soundtracks for its biggest franchises, and the games just wouldn’t be the same without them. Gamer or not, almost any human on Earth could recognize music from Super Mario Bros. So, what makes Nintendo’s music so special? Whether it’s the stories behind their creation, evolution over time, or what they did to define the franchise, there are endless reasons to appreciate these soundtracks and their varied music, starting off with The Legend of Zelda.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Danganronpa 10th anniversary Switch pouch and cartridge case revealed

Entertainment company Happinet subsidiary Max Games is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Danganronpa with a special Nintendo Switch pouch and cartridge case. The products are officially licensed by Nintendo and will release in Japan in early November. It’s been 10 years since we first saw the “Ultimate” students appear in...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Eastward review for Nintendo Switch | A divisive classic in the making?

Pixpil’s Eastward is a masterpiece of visual storytelling, with some of the strongest art direction ever seen in a pixel art game. However, it also has utterly bizarre pacing and fairly basic gameplay mechanics that don’t always make it a thrill to actually play as a video game. So like any fascinating piece of art, Eastward is probably going to evoke a wide spectrum of responses, positive and negative, and this review is just here to help you get a read on where you might fall on the spectrum.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Five new details from the revamped Metroid Dread website

It’s been 19 years since Fusion, the last all-new 2D Metroid, but the wait is almost over. As I’m writing this, we’re just 24 days away from the launch of Metroid Dread! Nintendo’s advertising campaign has been in full force for months, and today they took it to the next step with a major update to the Metroid Dread website. It’s now packed with all the pre-launch info you could ever want, including details on the story, gameplay, items, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Rumor: Massive GeForce NOW leak says Final Fantasy IX remake, Tactics & Chrono Cross remaster may exist

There has been a massive leak of data in the guts of the Nvidia GeForce NOW service, yielding a tremendous list of games that may be in development or may have at least been planned at some point — including a Chrono Cross remaster, a Final Fantasy Tactics remaster, a Final Fantasy IX remake, and even the Resident Evil 4 remake. Of course, you should approach all of this with great skepticism.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Smash Bros. Ultimate to host tourney featuring Assist Trophies

Nintendo has announced a new tournament event for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which puts the focus on Assist Trophies. Many of them will appear while the event is active. The more you win during the tourney, the better the types of spirits you’ll receive. Assist Trophies have been a staple...
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Video shows modder running the Super Mario 64 engine in Minecraft

Nintendo's Mario is without a doubt one of the most famous video game characters in the world. That is no surprise, because the Italian plumber has been jumping across TV screens for the past 40 years. For many gamers, playing Mario titles is one of the most cherished childhood memories. An ingenious modder is now bringing these memories back to life by reviving the classic Super Mario 64 for the Nintendo 64 console in a mod for Minecraft (from US$29 on Amazon).
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

The GameCube was, and still is, a treasure trove

It feels like we were just reminiscing about the Super Nintendo on its 30th anniversary, and today, fans are buzzing about another cherished Nintendo console celebrating a milestone birthday. It’s been 20 short years since the GameCube debuted in Japan. Even though the PlayStation 2 was an undeniable powerhouse and...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Announces Big Changes Coming to the Game

Marvel's Avengers -- 2020's PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia from Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix -- is making changes, according to its official Twitter account. What these changes are, we don't know, but according to the game's Twitter account, they are based on player feedback, which has been hot and heavy since launch, and as you may know, lots of this feedback has been about the game's lackluster end game, or, in other words, the post-campaign content.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Kojima Wants to Play Deathloop But Can’t, Why?

Arkane Studios’ latest offering to the Playstation crowd, Deathloop, finally released today. While many people want to play it, one of those people is Hideo Kojima. However, he can’t, but not because he doesn’t have a Playstation 4. It’s because apparently, Kojima-san starts feeling sick whenever he plays a first-person shooter.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy