Star Fox Zero on Switch? PlatinumGames would like to make it happen

This past July, Nintendo released Skyward Sword HD for the Switch, marking the 10-year anniversary of the controversial game. Most notably, Nintendo created an option for players to bypass the motion controls altogether by using the analog stick for tasks typically done by moving the Wiimote. However, many still prefer to play the game as it was originally intended–through the use of motion controls; and such, the Switch delivered in a big way. The sensitivity and precision of the Joy-Con controllers are far superior to the Wii Motion Plus technology of the past. On a personal note, I enjoyed this playthrough of Skyward Sword so much more than previous ones that the game leaped into my top 5 Zelda list, something due in large part to the smooth operation of the Jon-Con controls. With the significant success of this latest Zelda remake, it’s worth considering what other games would benefit from a port to the Switch. If The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD was ported to the Switch from the Wii U, would you want the motion controls available via the Joy-Con controllers?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO