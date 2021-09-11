Star Fox Zero on Switch? PlatinumGames would like to make it happen
Particularly due to its gyroscopic control scheme, Star Fox Zero on Wii U is considered one of the most divisive entries in its franchise. Of course, that isn’t saying too much: Out of the entire franchise, only Star Fox, Star Fox 64, and Star Fox Adventures have received a pretty unanimously positive reception. But even in a franchise that is full of proponents and detractors, Zero gets a lot of hate, even from our resident Star Fox expert Andrew Rockett. Nonetheless, Star Fox Zero co-developer PlatinumGames is “definitely” open to the possibility of bringing a new version of the game to Nintendo Switch.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
