Just over an hour away from the moment we’ve been waiting for since the Saturday after Thanksgiving. From the moment Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp held her head in her hands while Deshaun Watson shredded the team she inherited just months before, we were waiting for this moment. Detroit Lions football without the toxic, negative stubborn energy of the previous regime. We no longer have to think about Matt Patricia or Bob Quinn. Those are foreign relic stuck in a time we no longer exist in. They are the past. Today is finally the future.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO