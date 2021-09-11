Jazz, guitar, choir prepared to perform this semester

From public performances to ensemble courses, music is an integral part of Guilford College, and the 12-week session is shaping up to be alive with it. Guilford offers a variety of music courses, from basic music theory to performance studies in saxophone, harp and more. These classes can include or culminate in performances both at the College and outside of it, but with COVID-19 and its associated restrictions, some music courses had some major adjusting to do.