TOMI, a decentralized cryptocurrency platform, announced its limited edition set of NFTs that will allow owners to access their main presale. According to the announcement, TOMI is offering users an opportunity to purchase the exclusive Tomi Heroes NFTs. The collection has gained a lot of traction from various members of the cryptocurrency community, including influencers. So far, TOMI has raised over 260 ETH (slightly less than $1 million). Notably, there are currently a few pieces remaining.

