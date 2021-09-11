CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How El Salvador Has Become A Bitcoin Pioneer

By Seth Galia
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent months, the Central American country of El Salvador has made news headlines around the world following their announcement to make bitcoin legal tender, becoming the first country to do so. This has been met with a mixed reaction from financial institutions, such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, due to the historically volatile nature of the cryptocurrency. However, El Salvador remains optimistic that they will soon become the new leading haven for Bitcoin.

AFP

Salvadorans march against bitcoin and 'dictatorship'

Thousands of Salvadorans protested Wednesday against the government's introduction of bitcoin as legal tender in the impoverished country as well as against judicial reforms that critics say threaten democracy. Last week, El Salvador became the first country to use the cryptocurrency as legal tender, alongside the US dollar. The move by President Nayib Bukele was met with a mix of curiosity and concern. On the day that Central America marks the bicentennial of its independence from Spanish rule, protesters burnt a bitcoin automatic teller machine in San Salvador, one of about 200 ATMs that have been installed throughout the country as part of the reform. Protesters on a central square in the capital held aloft placards denouncing a "dictatorship" and signs reading "Respect the Constitution," and "No to bitcoin."
ECONOMY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Problems continue to plague El Savador's bitcoin rollout

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — One week after El Salvador became the first country to make bitcoin legal tender, problems continued to plague the system Tuesday. El Salvador rolled out a digital wallet known as the “Chivo” on Sept. 8, but the system has often been down for maintenance. It may have been overloaded by the sheer number of Salvadorans looking to take advantage of the $30 bonus that the government put in each account to incentivize adoption.
ECONOMY
bitcoinmagazine.com

El Salvador to Exempt Foreigner Investors from Tax on Bitcoin Price Gains

Foreign investors will not be required to pay taxes on profits from Bitcoin, a government adviser told the AFP this week. Javier Argueta, legal adviser to President Nayib Bukele, told the news source, "If a person has assets in bitcoin and makes high profits, there will be no tax. This (is done) obviously to encourage foreign investment.”
CURRENCIES
#Bitcoin Cash#El Salvador#Bitcoin Magazine#Central American#The World Bank#The Bitcoin Law#Congress#Salvadoran#The Bitcoin Capital#Athena Bitcoin#Usd#Geothermal Energy Mining#Chinese
bitcoinmagazine.com

Lightning Adoption Propelling Bitcoin Usage In El Salvador And Beyond

The bitcoin capacity of the Lightning Network, Bitcoin’s layer-2 scaling solution, keeps hitting new all-time highs every week. The network now houses over 2,400 BTC in more than 73,000 channels. Since bitcoin officially became a legal tender in El Salvador on September 7, Lightning saw almost 2,000 new channels opened and 100 additional bitcoin stored in them.
CELL PHONES
bitcoinmagazine.com

El Salvador’s Historical Adoption Could Send Bitcoin Past $100,000

Last Week In Bitcoin is a series discussing the events of the previous week that occurred in the Bitcoin industry, covering all the important news and analysis. It’s been a whirlwind week in bitcoin as El Salvador officially started accepting bitcoin as legal tender, giving citizens $30 worth of bitcoin each and paving the way for further adoption around the globe. Global behemoths like McDonald’s and Starbucks started accepting bitcoin in the country, who knows maybe they’ll start doing the same elsewhere in the near future.
CURRENCIES
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Prevents Monetary Control, Whether Those In Control Like It Or Not

A Wall Street Journal report has claimed how bitcoin adoption in Afghanistan has catapulted since Kabul fell for the Taliban as citizens seek ways to put their hands on hard money in the midst of a political crisis and monetary sanctions from the U.S. and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The report also commented on how such a move could “pose security concerns” if the Taliban itself were able to circumvent U.S. restrictions with bitcoin, an unfounded FUD aimed at Bitcoin itself and the risk it presents for the control of global power.
CURRENCIES
