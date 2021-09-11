How El Salvador Has Become A Bitcoin Pioneer
In recent months, the Central American country of El Salvador has made news headlines around the world following their announcement to make bitcoin legal tender, becoming the first country to do so. This has been met with a mixed reaction from financial institutions, such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, due to the historically volatile nature of the cryptocurrency. However, El Salvador remains optimistic that they will soon become the new leading haven for Bitcoin.bitcoinmagazine.com
