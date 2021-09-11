CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston police investigating body found in SW Houston

 5 days ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department was investigating a homicide Saturday afternoon in southwest Houston.

Detectives were called to Sandpiper Drive at West Airport around 10:50 a.m. after a passerby noticed a foul smell.

Officers said they found a body in a large set of black trash bags upon arriving. Witnesses said the bag was not there earlier in the morning and believe the bags were placed sometime after 8:15 a.m.

It was unknown if the body belonged to that of a man or a woman, but officers said an investigation is underway.

No other details were released.

Houston seems to be headed down a troubling path as new data shows a significant increase in homicides this year.

On the 172nd day of 2021, June 21, Houston recorded 222 total homicides, according to crime data from the Houston Police Department.

