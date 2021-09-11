CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Swiss Ladies Open: Atthaya Thitikul edges out Marianne Skarpnord to claim one-shot victory

SkySports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 18-year-old from Thailand carded a six-under 66 in the third and final round at Golfpark Holzhausern to finish on 16-under 200 and edge out Norway's Marianne Skarpnord by one shot. Swiss amateur Elena Moosmann (68) shared third place with her compatriot Kim Metraux (72) on 14 under. Thitikul, who...

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tiger Woods Caddie News

Tiger Woods isn’t close to making his return to professional golf, but his longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, will be back on the course this week. LaCava will be on the bag for Patrick Cantlay at the Northern Trust in New Jersey this week. The caddie will serve as a temporary replacement for Cantlay’s typical bag man, who is out with COVID-19.
GOLF
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Has A Bold Message For Tiger Woods

Brooks Koepka has never shied away from making a controversial comment and that’s what fans love about him. The star golfer knows he’s one of the best on the planet at his respective sport and he’s not afraid to say so. In fact, he did it yet again this week in a recent interview with Golf Digest.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Ryder Cup 2021: Who partners Bryson DeChambeau at Whistling Straits?

We won't make the same mistake twice. That's the message from the Team USA camp via vice-captain Davis Love III as the Americans head to Whistling Straits to practice. Love III, who previously captained the winning side at the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine to a 17-11 victory, admitted in years gone by the Europeans had them "over a barrel" purely because they practiced a bit more.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Birdie#Swiss#Ladies European Tour#Letgolf#Italian#The Uk Ireland
golfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth NEARLY HITS Brooks Koepka at the Northern Trust!

Brooks Koepka was nearly struck by Jordan Spieth's golf ball on day one of the Northern Trust, the first event of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs, according to a Golf Digest report on Thursday. Golf Digest's Alex Myers who was following the action on the fairways as it happened...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Who is Jon Rahm's wife? Meet fellow athlete Kelley Cahill

It really has been a fantastic and memorable year for Jon Rahm and his wife Kelley Cahill both on and off the golf course. He became the US Open champion in June after securing a dramatic victory at Torrey Pines. This was his sixth win on the PGA Tour and he has now won an event every year since 2017.
TENNIS
FanSided

Brooks Koepka’s negative Ryder Cup perspective is disgusting

Brooks Koepka qualified for the 2021 Ryder Cup team and earned his right to be there, but after reading his interview with Golf Digest, he isn’t worthy of a spot on Team USA. Golf Digest put the four-time major champion on the cover of their latest edition, and the story...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Disappointing Brooks Koepka News

Brooks Koepka is out at the TOUR Championship. The PGA Tour announced on Saturday afternoon that Koepka has been forced to withdraw from the playoff finale. Koepka is dealing with an injury, according to the official announcement. “Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the TOUR Championship with a left wrist injury,”...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Billy Horschel: "I'm speechless, it's very rare"

A first-class all-around performance from tee to green helped Billy Horschel make history with his first Rolex Series title at the 2021 BMW PGA Championship. “Man, I'm speechless, which is very, very rare. As I've said two years ago and as I said this week the crowds are absolutely unbelievable...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy crashes Steve Stricker's Team USA Ryder Cup dinner

ATLANTA – U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker made the rounds on Wednesday at the Tour Championship talking with potential picks and meeting with the six players who had already qualified for his team. Stricker hosted a team dinner on Wednesday and according to the players who attended – Bryson...
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

Jon Rahm snubbed for PGA Tour Player of the Year

Jon Rahm celebrates a birdie putt on the 17th green during the final round at the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, Calif. on Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Jeff Haynes/USGA) Patrick Cantlay was named the PGA Tour Player of the year Tuesday, but it's clear...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Golf Fans React To Brooks Koepka’s Outfit Today

Brooks Koepka donned a Tiger Woods-like outfit at the TOUR Championship on Thursday. Some golf fans loved it. Others hated it. Koepka, 27, rocked a black short-sleeved turtleneck with a white Nike hat on Thursday. Though it wasn’t Woods’ legendary look of a red Nike turtleneck, it was similar. Take...
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Look: Bryson DeChambeau has insane long drive practice routine

Bryson DeChambeau is preparing to compete for the United States in the Ryder Cup this week, but the 2020 U.S. Open champion will also appear in the Long Driver’s Association World Championship toward the end of the month. We’d say DeChambeau seems to be focused more on the latter, but you never really know with him.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Brooks Koepka doesn't hold back in our exclusive poolside interview

Editor's Note: This cover story appears in Issue 7 of Golf Digest. Read our latest issue in its entirety through our digital-edition app. Brooks Koepka doesn’t look like a stone-cold killer. The 31-year-old four-time major champion comes in all smiles, wearing a t-shirt and shorts and has a collection of formal clothes on hangers over his right shoulder. His right knee is puffy, misshapen and has a prominent scar—a leftover from a freak accident in March when a bad step turned into a dislocated kneecap, and his lower right leg turned unnaturally to the side. Then again, maybe it would take an assassin to do what Koepka did when he looked down. He straightened his leg and jammed the kneecap back in place, shattering it in the process—which required surgery to reconnect his patellar tendon to the bone remnant. His matter-of-fact recounting of that event before the photo shoot for this story is consistent with the player who has let his clubs do most of the talking for 15 top-10s in majors since 2015. If you aren’t paying attention, he says, that’s on you.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Despite Brooks Koepka's absence, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker bubbling with optimism heading into clash with Europe

Eleven of U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker’s troops showed up for a two-day reconnaissance excursion at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin ahead of next week’s biennial battle with Europe, with all playing the Straits Course that will be home to the 43rd edition of the matches in rain, sunshine and warm temperatures while dealing with a variety of wind directions.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brooks Koepka on Tiger Woods: 'I’m going to catch him on majors. I believe that.'

Brooks Koepka, for the most part, has always been an open book. He’s not afraid to say what’s on his mind, and could care less what everybody thinks about him. That’s what makes him one of the most polarizing athletes on Tour. Some hate him, some love him. What you can’t deny is his greatness. In a two-year span, Koepka won two U.S. Opens, and two PGA Championships.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy