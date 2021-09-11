CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Haaland Scores Twice As Dortmund Comes From Behind Three Times to Beat Leverkusen

By Associated Press
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TPyiN_0btG2hXT00

BERLIN (AP) — Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund came from behind three times to beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-3 in a thrilling Bundesliga game on Saturday.

Both teams already had — along with Bayern Munich — the best attacks in the league (nine goals from three games), so needed no encouragement to push forward.

But the winning goal, a penalty scored by Haaland in the 77th minute, came after a contentious decision to award the spot kick. Odilon Kossounou caught Dortmund captain Marco Reus in the face with his hand as he tried to shield the ball, and referee Daniel Siebert pointed to the spot after watching replays following an intervention from the video referee.

“It’s not a real blow in my opinion,” Reus said. “What can I do? He hits me and I noticed it hurt and that’s why I went to the ground.”

Leverkusen opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Paulinho played Florian Wirtz through and the 18-year-old Germany forward tucked his shot inside the right post.

Dortmund kept pushing, however. Haaland finally equalized in the 37th with a header to Thomas Meunier’s cross.

Jude Bellingham’s goal two minutes later for Dortmund was ruled out by VAR for a foul by Mahmoud Dahoud in the buildup.

Bellingham went close shortly afterward and Leverkusen struck on a counterattack before the break. Wirtz set up Patrik Schick to score in off the far post before the break.

Brandt equalized right after it, somehow controlling Haaland’s poor pass at pace before blasting the ball high into the roof of the net.

But Moussa Diaby fired Leverkusen back in front in the 55th with a crisp shot from distance inside the right post. He missed the ball with his first attempt, then made up for it with his next.

Guerreiro equalized with a brilliant free kick inside the top right corner the 71st, and Haaland had the final say from the penalty spot.

“Altogether I think 3-3 would have been fair,” Leverkusen midfielder Robert Andrich said.

Wolfsburg maintained its perfect start to the season by winning at promoted Greuther Fürth 2-0, Mainz won at Hoffenheim 2-0, Cologne drew in Freiburg 1-1, and Union Berlin drew with Augsburg 0-0.

Leipzig hosted Bayern Munich late in a clash between last season’s top two.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund internationals: Erling Haaland scores again for Norway

Erling Haaland continued his excellent start to the season on Saturday evening, as he scored to help Norway earn a vital 2-0 win against Latvia. Erling Haaland and Norway went up against Latvia on Saturday, looking to boost their hopes of qualifying for next year’s FIFA World Cup. The Borussia Dortmund captain got his national team off to the perfect start, making it 1-0 from the penalty spot in the 20th minute. Haaland’s ninth goal in just his 13th appearance for Norway set the ton for them to dominate the game.
FIFA
bvbbuzz.com

Erling Haaland brace helps Borussia Dortmund earn dramatic comeback win over Bayer Leverkusen

Erling Haaland scored a brace as Borussia Dortmund came from behind three times before earning a stunning 4-3 win over Bayer Leverkusen. Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen played out an instant classic at the BayArena, as Erling Haaland’s brace sealed a stunning comeback win for the Black and Yellows. Bayer Leverkusen took the lead thrice, but Erling Haaland, Julian Brandt and Raphael Guerreiro scored to ensure that Marco Rose got the perfect present for his 45th birthday.
SOCCER
ClutchPoints

Liverpool keeping tabs on Dortmund hotshot Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland ultimately decided to stay in Germany for one more year after Chelsea tried to sign him this summer. However, in 2022, a release clause of around €80 million will be activated as numerous European giants continue to show interest in the Norwegian. Per 90min, Liverpool is also planning to try their luck with Haaland, having made contact with his agent, Mino Raiola.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Meunier
Person
Marco Reus
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Florian Wirtz
Person
Moussa Diaby
Person
Mahmoud Dahoud
Person
Patrik Schick
Person
Robert Andrich
CBS Sports

Champions League scores, highlights: Live updates as Erling Haaland's Dortmund play, then Lionel Messi's PSG

UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 continues on Wednesday on Paramount+ just a day after we saw some big teams thrive, some big surprises and an American hero take center stage. Wednesday's slate features multiple title contenders, and it may also provide us our first glimpse of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe sharing the pitch as PSG go to Club Brugge. Meanwhile, Liverpool bring back 2005 vibes when they host AC Milan, and Real Madrid visit Inter Milan, among others matchups. And in the early window, kicking off at 12:45 Erling Haaland leads Borussia Dortmund against Besiktas.
SOCCER
fearthewall.com

Bundesliga Match Thread: Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen

Absolutely no illegal streams. There are legal means listed for you to watch the game. Use those and don’t share any illegal streams in the comments. Be critical, but not offensive. We’re all tolerant people; we all get frustrated at a bad call the ref makes or react to some foul that the opposing team makes. We encourage you to post your thoughts, just think them through before posting them. Keep things PG-13.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

‘World-class’ Haaland nets twice as Dortmund win seven-goal thriller

Leipzig (Germany) (AFP) – Erling Braut Haaland scored a double on Saturday as Borussia Dortmund came from behind three times to seal a thrilling 4-3 win at Bayer Leverkusen to go second in the Bundesliga on goal difference. “You can’t defend against everything and Dortmund have a world-class striker,” admitted...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayer Leverkusen#Borussia Dortmund#Ap#Bayern Munich#Var#Wolfsburg#Freiburg 1 1#Union Berlin#Leipzig
chatsports.com

Stoke City 2-1 Huddersfield Town: Potters come from behind to beat Terriers

Matty Pearson's own goal gifted all three points as Stoke City came from behind to beat Huddersfield Town and climb to third in the Championship table. After a goalless first half, defender Harry Toffolo took just two second-half minutes to break the deadlock when he scored from close range, his first goal in nine months.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo twice scores as Manchester United beat Newcastle

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his return to Manchester United as the hosts eventually cruised to victory against Newcastle United and delighted a packed Old Trafford. Cheered from the moment he left the team coach on its arrival at the ground, throughout the warm-up and then once the game had started, Ronaldo repaid the backing in the best possible manner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fearthewall.com

Matching Ratings: Dortmund Do It the Hard Way in Leverkusen

Dortmund once again showed their fighting spirit to down a red-hot Leverkusen side who had been running rampant before the international break. After an early goal from Florian Wirtz set the tone in favor of the hosts, but Dortmund were not content to forfeit the points, and worked back numerous times for a thrilling finish.
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated

Revealed: How Thiago Silva Comforted Saul Niguez After Difficult Chelsea Debut

Saul Niguez has revealed how Chelsea teammate Thiago Silva supported him after his debut for the club against Aston Villa. The 26-year-old was hooked at half-time just after 45 minutes into his first appearance for his new club following his loan move to west London last month, which sees the club have the option to able to buy him on a permanent basis for £30 million next summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Germany
chatsports.com

Manchester City 1-2 Tottenham: Spurs score controversial late own goal as they come from behind to beat Steph Houghton and Co to cap miserable week for the hosts after their Champions League elimination

For the second week running, the lack of VAR in the women’s game will dominate reaction to the Women’s Super League action. Tottenham’s shock 2-1 victory over Manchester City was mired in controversy. How did the officials not see that the ball hit Rosella Ayane’s hand before deflecting off Steph Houghton and Karima Taieb into the net?
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Bayern Munich deal Barcelona another heavy Champions League defeat

Well, at least it wasn't 8-2. Barcelona slumped to a 3-0 home defeat to Bayern Munich in their Champions League group stage opener on Tuesday. Though the score wasn't as lopsided as the last time these teams met in August 2020, the comfort in which Bayern brushed aside Barcelona was another indication of how the gap between Europe's elite and this colossal yet crumbling Catalonian institution has grown.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Watch: Robert Lewandowski doubles Bayern Munich’s lead against Barcelona

Barcelona faced Bayern Munich at Camp Nou tonight, a re-run of the 8-2 defeat they suffered in Lisbon in the quarter-final of the 2019/20 Champions League . They’ve fallen on hard times as they embark on life post-Lionel Messi, but have shown green shoots this term. Also in their group are Benfica and Dynamo Kyiv.
UEFA
goal.com

Danjuma scores first Champions League goal for Villarreal against Atalanta

The Super Eagles prospect came from the bench to score the Yellow Submarine’s second goal against the Black and Blues. Arnaut Danjuma scored his first Champions League goal for Villarreal in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Atalanta at the Estadio de la Ceramica. With scores tied at 1-1 against the Italian...
UEFA
FanSided

Watch Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund: UEFA Champions League Live Stream and TV info

The UEFA Champions League is back and Borussia Dortmund will go up against Besiktas on matchday one of the group stage on Wednesday. An exciting contest awaits us on Wednesday evening as Borussia Dortmund take on Besiktas in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. The Black and Yellows have made a strong start to the season, and they will want to build on Saturday’s win over Bayer Leverkusen by getting the three points in Istanbul on Wednesday.
UEFA
Seattle Times

Benfica held to 0-0 draw at Dynamo Kyiv in Champions League

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Benfica was lucky to escape with a point against Dynamo Kyiv in a 0-0 draw in the Champions League on Tuesday which dents both teams’ already slim chances of advancing from a group also containing Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Mykola Shaparenko volleyed the ball past Benfica...
UEFA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy