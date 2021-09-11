CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union football runs rampant in 62-13 rout of Worcester State

By Staff report
Daily Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER, Mass. — Two games into its season, and the Union football team isn’t just winning, the Dutchmen are dominating in historic fashion. A week after opening its season with a 34-point rout of Morrisville State, Union was even more impressive on the road Saturday against Worcester State, putting up the program’s most points in three decades and scoring its most lopsided win in more than 20 years with a 62-13 blowout win.

