Bobby Russell Richardson was born March 1, 1935, and passed away peacefully on Sept. 9, 2021, in Fort Worth, at the age of 86. Bobby and his wife, Yvonne Richardson, were high school sweethearts who were united in marriage for 56 years, until Yvonne’s death on Dec. 22, 2012. The couple made a happy home in Mexia, where they had many valued friends and family in the area.