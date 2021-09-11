CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The world must stay engaged with Afghanistan

By The Editorial Board
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States has bailed out of Afghanistan with an incomplete evacuation that left many of our Afghan allies behind and the Taliban back in control of that country. We are still in the chaotic aftermath of that exit, our immediate focus the effort to ensure safe passage for Americans who remain in the country.

The Independent

Russia and China call for urgent embrace of Taliban despite west’s Afghanistan misgivings

Russia, China and Pakistan called for the speedy and unqualified integration of Taliban-run Afghanistan into the global economy during a trade and security summit meant to bolster an alliance of Eurasian nations in the face of western powers.The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a trade and security alliance originally formed by China, Russia and some of the former Soviet Union states 20 years ago, also announced the induction of Iran into its fold as its ninth full-fledged member, a rebuff of United States-led efforts to isolate and pressure Tehran over its nuclear and missile programmes and support for armed groups in...
POLITICS
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
New York Post

The transformation of Kabul, one month after the Taliban takeover

KABUL, Afghanistan — At the outset, the capital appears as though it is almost coming back to life: wooden carts overstuffed with fruits for sale underneath the searing sunshine, beaten-down cars clogging the dusty streets, beggars reaching out to grab your arm from behind the blue burqa and the smells of fresh kebabs and diesel mixing into a strange yet familiar scent.
WORLD
AFP

Victorious, Taliban face fierce new test in Afghanistan

Having conquered Afghanistan, the Taliban now face the formidable task of keeping the peace within their own ranks and running a country on the brink of ruin, experts say. To outsiders, the hardliners may appear homogenous and united on all ideological and strategic matters. But like any other large political organisation, the decades-old Islamist group has its divisions, rivalries, allegiances and factions. The fissures were largely kept in check during the 20-year effort to defeat US-led foreign troops and a Kabul government widely reviled as corrupt.
WORLD
persecution.org

Violent Confrontation Within Afghanistan’s Taliban Government Reported

Afghan Minorities Concerned by Apparent Political Victory by Group’s Hardliners. 09/16/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that infighting within the newly formed Taliban government in Afghanistan intensified to such a degree that rumors of betrayal and murder needed to be officially denied on Wednesday, September 15. According to multiple reports, disagreement between pragmatists and ideologues sparked tensions within the Taliban’s hardline cabinet, leading to a violent confrontation.
AFGHANISTAN
AFP

Three blasts kill at least two in Afghanistan's Jalalabad

Two people were killed when three blasts struck the Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday, at least one of which targeted a Taliban vehicle, in the country's first deadly attack since the United States withdrew. "In one attack a Taliban vehicle patrolling in Jalalabad was targeted," a Taliban official who asked not to be named told AFP. "Women and children were among the injured," he added.
WORLD
The Independent

After Afghanistan pullout, US seeks NATO basing, intel pacts

Against the backdrop of the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan the top U.S. military officer is meeting in Greece with NATO counterparts this weekend, hoping to forge more basing, intelligence sharing and other agreements to prevent terrorist groups from regrouping and threatening America and the region.Army Gen. Mark Milley chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the meeting of NATO defense chiefs will focus in part on the way ahead now that all alliance troops have pulled out of Afghanistan and the Taliban are in control.Milley, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and American intelligence officials have warned...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Latest: Pakistan, Iran leaders meet on Afghanistan

The Latest on Afghanistan:ISLAMABAD --- Pakistan’s prime minister has met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Afghanistan The Foreign Ministry's statement on Friday said the two leaders met on the sideline of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's meeting in Tajikistan’s city of Dushanbe. The discussion centered on Afghanistan and other bilateral issues, with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan underscoring his country's vital interest in a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.Khan is visiting Tajikistan to participate in the meeting of members of the China and Russia-dominated organization. Afghanistan's future has dominated the summit. The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan last month. So far Pakistan, like other countries, has not recognized the new government. Pakistan says any such decision will be announced after consultation with the world community.According to the statement, Khan said it was essential to take urgent steps to stabilize Afghanistan's security, humanitarian and economic situation. Read More Who are Isis-K?Al-Qaeda ‘could regroup in Afghanistan in two years and threaten US’Biden overruled Blinken and Austin on Afghanistan pullout, book says
MIDDLE EAST
Boston Globe

Thousands of Afghans on US military bases await resettlement

WASHINGTON — Weeks after their dramatic escape from Kabul, tens of thousands of Afghans hoping to be resettled in the United States remain on military bases across the country and overseas as medical and security screenings slow the process. A small but worrisome measles outbreak has contributed to the delays,...
MILITARY
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban leaders in bust-up at presidential palace, sources say

A major row broke out between leaders of the Taliban just days after they set up a new government in Afghanistan, senior Taliban officials told the BBC. Supporters of two rival factions reportedly brawled at the presidential palace in the capital Kabul. The argument appeared to centre on who did...
WORLD
WashingtonExaminer

Afghan killed by drone praised by co-workers in US aid group

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Afghan man who was killed in a U.S. drone strike last month was an enthusiastic and beloved longtime employee at an American humanitarian organization, his colleagues say, painting a stark contrast to the Pentagon's claims that he was an Islamic State group militant about to carry out an attack on American troops.
MILITARY
The Independent

‘We’re no longer ‘the University of jihad’ but ‘the University of the Taliban cabinet’: inside Pakistan’s notorious madrassa

“We are no longer to be called ‘the University of jihad’ but ‘the University of the Taliban cabinet,” chuckles the head of Darul Uloom Haqqania, arguably one of the most infamous Islamic seminaries in Pakistan.Flanked by adoring supporters, one of whom crouches on the floor kissing his legs, Maulana Hamid Ul-Haq jokes about the nickname given by critics who have repeatedly labelled the school a hotbed of radicalisation. This is because its alumni include some of the Taliban’s most powerful and feared leaders, many of whom are on global wanted lists and are now in their new cabinet after the...
WORLD
The Independent

The Latest: China hosts virtual meeting on Afghanistan

BEIJING — China says it will host a virtual meeting of Central and South Asian state leaders to discuss the situation in Afghanistan The meeting of members of the China and Russia dominated Shanghai Cooperation Organization is scheduled for Thursday. Afghanistan is an observer member of the grouping, but it wasn’t clear if any representatives from the Taliban leadership would be attending.China hasn’t said whether it will recognize the new Afghan authorities who have excluded outside parties and women, although it has courted its leadership and kept its Kabul Embassy open. The government and state media have accused the...
AFGHANISTAN
The Independent

The Latest: China urges that Afghan funds abroad be unfrozen

BEIJING — China says it is maintaining contact between its embassy in Afghanistan and the Taliban and is calling for Afghan government funds held abroad to be unfrozen.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Wednesday said the Chinese Embassy in Kabul was “operating normally."“We stand ready to maintain communication with the new Afghan authority,” Zhao said.China has yet to say whether it will recognize the Taliban government, but has been actively courting its top officials, hosting a delegation led by its political leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in July, shortly before the group swept to power amid the withdrawal of U.S....
FOREIGN POLICY
KRQE News 13

The Latest: Pakistan says world wants to engage Taliban

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s foreign minister says the international community is not in a hurry to recognize the Taliban government, although it has a desire to engage with it. Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke at a joint news conference after holding talks with his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares in the capital, Islamabad.
AFGHANISTAN

