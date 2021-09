CRISTIANO RONALDO says he's back at Manchester United for trophies "not a vacation" and predicted: "I will be a huge thing in the next three or four years". In his first full interview since a deadline-week return from Juventus, the 36-year-old revved up for his second United debut against Newcastle on Saturday by promising to prove himself all over again to Old Trafford fans.

