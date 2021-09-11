Flood Advisory issued for Guayanilla, Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-11 16:00:00 Expires: 2021-09-11 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Guayanilla; Sabana Grande; Yauco The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Guayanilla in Puerto Rico Sabana Grande in Puerto Rico Yauco in Puerto Rico * Until 330 PM AST. * At 134 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Yauco, Guayanilla, Sabana Grande, Palomas, Lluveras, Indios, Liborio Negron Torres and Magas Arriba. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding and ponding of water on roads and in poor drainage areas.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0