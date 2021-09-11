Senator Roger Wicker discusses infrastructure bill benefits for Mississippi with MDOT officials

JACKSON, MISS. – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker met with the Mississippi Transportation Commission and MDOT Executive Director Brad White on Thursday Morning. Senator Wicker serves as the ranking member for the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. He also serves on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. Together, the two committees have oversight over a large portion of the nation’s infrastructure needs and were key to negotiating the scope of the Senate’s recently passed bipartisan infrastructure package that is now pending in the House of Representatives.