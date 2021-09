Two of the heaviest heavyweights battle it out in one of the most eagerly awaited season kickoff games in many years. The winner will have a direct path to the Playoff and the loser will be eliminated …likely remain ranked in the top 10 and still on a direct path to the Playoff. While not actually a play-in contest in Week 1, this game will present incredible intrigue and set the national narrative for the entire season. After getting a glimpse of the future in 2020, DJ Uiagalelei now takes over from Trevor Lawrence at QB for the Tigers and is already a national brand NIL superstar.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO