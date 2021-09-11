The Latest: Marine killed by Afghan bomb comes home to US

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOSTON — The body of a U.S. Marine killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan has returned home to Massachusetts on the 20th anniversary of the attacks that led to the war. Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, was among the U.S. service members and Afghans killed in the Aug. 26 bombing near the Kabul airport.

