Joelle Cannon, a Capitol Hill staffer and prominent economic conservative in southwest Missouri, is opting out of a bid for Missouri’s 7th congressional district. “While I feel strongly I could win a tough campaign and be a bold and fresh voice for our community in the halls of Congress, I determined it is not the best time for my family to take on the time commitment that comes with public service,” Cannon said. “I have been in the trenches of the fight for a balanced budget for nearly two decades and will continue to be, I am hopeful our party and our leaders will begin to take seriously the avalanche of debt being passed on to our children before it’s too late.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO