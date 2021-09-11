Update on the latest sports

IN THE NEWS: POLL SAYS AMERICANS SKEPTICAL ABOUT ONLINE SAFETY. UNDATED (AP) — A new poll indicates that most Americans don't believe their personal information is secure online. And it also shows most Americans want the federal government to do more to make them secure from online attacks. The results are from a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MeriTalk. It says 64% of Americans feel social media activity is “not very” or “not at all” secure. Nearly the same percentage feel their smart devices are able to reveal their physical location — and that even private text conversations aren't secure. At the same time, nearly three-quarters of Americans say the federal government should set up national rules for how companies can collect, process and share personal data.

