Update on the latest sports

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dustin Hopkins connected on his second attempt at a game-winning field goal to give Washington a 30-29 win over the New York Giants. Hopkins missed from 48 yards out as time expired, but the play was called back on an offside call on Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence. Taylor Heinicke threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns for WFT, which is 1-1. SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants’ lead in the National League West is down to one game over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fernando Tatis (tah-TEES’) Jr. hit his NL-leading 39th home run and the San Diego Padres improved their playoff position with a 7-4 win over the Giants. Tommy Pham and Manny Machado each drove in two runs, and Adam Frazier and Austin Nola had three hits apiece.
