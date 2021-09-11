CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Update on the latest sports

 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Tennis will have its youngest Grand Slam champion in 17 years when 18-year-old Emma Raducanu (ra-doo-KA’-noo) faces 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez on Saturday. It’s the first major final between unseeded players in the professional era and the winner becomes the youngest Grand Slam winner since Maria Sharapova’s...

The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
kusi.com

Weekend Sports Update with Burt Grossman

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Sports Contributor Burt Grossman joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the biggest sports news from the weekend. Grossman discussed the life and legacy of Coach Chris Thompson, COVID protocol on the field, and college football.
SAN DIEGO, CA
wtloam.com

Sports Update: Tuesday, September 7th

Friday- High School football:. Paintsville Tigers at Somerset Briar Jumpers. Kickoff at 7:30pm on Somerset 106.1 FM & Somerset106.com. Corbin Redhounds at Pulaski County Maroons. Southwestern has the week off. Saturday- WKU Hilltoppers at Army. 11:30am kickoff on WTLO AM 1480/97.7 FM. Missouri Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats. 7:30pm on SEC...
SOMERSET, KY
The Independent

Emma Raducanu to have ‘a few days’ rest’ before returning to training

Emma Raducanu has admitted to still being on “cloud nine” after her stunning US Open victory and plans a few days of rest before she is back playing tennis again.The 18-year-old defeated Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday to become Great Britain’s first female grand slam winner in 44 years.It was only Raducanu’s second appearance at a major and the new world number 23 has made headlines across the globe, appeared on various TV channels in the United States and she also attended the Met Gala on Monday.about last night…🖤🤍 #themet pic.twitter.com/fPEpUYYKWM— Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) September...
TENNIS
The 562

PODCAST: LB Fee Show Fall Sports Update

This week we’re talking to Long Beach State Athletic Director Andy Fee and Senior Associate Athletics Director Sean Ferrera about external relations at LBSU. After running through the latest with the fall sports including a hot start for No. 8 Water Polo, we sit down with one of the newest additions to the leadership team at the Beach, Senior Associate Athletics Director Sean Ferrera and talk through his background and his vision for the stewardship of external relations at LBSU!
LONG BEACH, CA
wtloam.com

September 12th: local/national weekend sports update

Local high school football: Somerset Briar Jumpers had a 33-6 loss at home to the Paintsville Tigers. Pulaski County Maroons: lost at home to the Corbin Redhounds, 49-6 Southwestern had the week off last week. Week of September 12th:. Somerset at Corbin: 7:30 p.m. kickoff with live coverage on Somerset...
SOMERSET, KY
whbl.com

Tennis-US Open women’s final draws bigger audience than men’s decider on ESPN

(Reuters) – The U.S. Open women’s final between Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez attracted a bigger audience on ESPN than the men’s clash featuring calendar year Grand Slam-chasing Novak Djokovic and Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, the U.S. sports channel said. The Saturday broadcast of the women’s final peaked at 3.4 million...
NFL
wcn247.com

Washington beats Giants...Ohtani has sore arm

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — An offside call gave Dustin Hopkins a second chance to hit a game-winning field goal on the final play of Washington's 30-29 win over the New York Giants. Hopkins missed on a 48-yard attempt, but the play was nullified by a penalty on Dexter Lawrence. Taylor Heinicke led the winning drive and finished with 336 yards passing and two touchdowns.
WASHINGTON STATE
wcn247.com

Braves visit Giants...Kluber pitches against his old team

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Atlanta Braves begin a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants tonight in a matchup of NL division leaders. Ian Anderson pitches for Atlanta in the opener of a 10-game trip that concludes with a big three-game set at San Diego. Logan Webb goes for his third straight win for San Francisco. The Braves are looking to hold off Philadelphia in the NL East, and the major league-leading Giants are being pushed by the World Series champion Dodgers in the West. The teams also played in August, with the Braves taking two of three in Atlanta.
MLB
wcn247.com

Late flag lifts WFT over Giants...Padres top Giants

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dustin Hopkins connected on his second attempt at a game-winning field goal to give Washington a 30-29 win over the New York Giants. Hopkins missed from 48 yards out as time expired, but the play was called back on an offside call on Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence. Taylor Heinicke threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns for WFT, which is 1-1. SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants’ lead in the National League West is down to one game over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fernando Tatis (tah-TEES’) Jr. hit his NL-leading 39th home run and the San Diego Padres improved their playoff position with a 7-4 win over the Giants. Tommy Pham and Manny Machado each drove in two runs, and Adam Frazier and Austin Nola had three hits apiece.
MLB
wcn247.com

A's, Reds boost playoff chances...Ohtani scratched

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chad Pinder furnished a two-run single while the Oakland Athletics scored four in the third inning of a 7-2 win at Kansas City. Josh Harrison was 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored as the A's pulled within three games of an AL wild-card berth. Royals catcher Salvador Perez slammed his 45th home run of the year, tying Johnny Bench for the most by anyone playing at least 75 percent of his games behind the plate.
MLB
wcn247.com

Payton: Saints to spend Week 3 at TCU, then return home.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton says the club has decided to continue practicing at TCU next week in preparation for their Week 3 game at New England before returning to their New Orleans-area headquarters in Week 4. Payton says they plan to host the New York Giants in the Superdome. The Saints have been displaced to the Dallas area since Aug. 28. They left New Orleans as Hurricane Ida approached Louisiana’s coast as a Category 4 hurricane. The Saints had to cancel their final preseason home game and move their first regular season home game last week to Jacksonville.
NFL
wcn247.com

Giants' Gates carted off with broken leg against Washington

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates broke his leg in the first quarter of his team's game at Washington. Gates was carted off after a significant delay, and players came off the New York sideline to show their support for him. His injury was announced as a lower leg fracture. Gates started all 16 games last season at center. He was moved to guard in this game after the Giants put Shane Lemieux on injured reserve. Billy Price took over at center.
NFL
wcn247.com

Ingram has energetic, veteran presence on rebuilding Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Mark Ingram was brought to Houston to help improve a running game that ranked among the worst in the NFL last season. He's already helped the Texans run the ball better. Perhaps more important, he's added an energetic, veteran presence the rebuilding team desperately needed. Ingram worked with Texans coach David Culley in Baltimore, where Culley was an assistant. Culley says Ingram is the type of player who reflects his coaching philosophy.
NFL
wcn247.com

Rays beat Tigers 5-2, extend AL East lead to 8 1/2 games

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yandy Díaz hit a leadoff home run and Mike Zunino later connected, reliever Dietrich Enns pitched four solid innings and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2. The Rays lead second place Boston and Toronto by 8 1/2 games. The fourth-place New York Yankees are nine back. Tampa Bay slugger Nelson Cruz left the game in the sixth with a bruised right forearm. He hit by a pitch on the arm during the first inning. Enns gave up one run and three hits as six Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a six-hitter. The 30-year old left-hander, appearing in his seventh game this season and ninth overall, went four scoreless innings at Detroit last Saturday to get his first big league win.
MLB
wcn247.com

Hopkins converts 2nd chance, Washington beats Giants 30-29

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dustin Hopkins made a 43-yard field goal on an untimed down, and Washington defeated the New York Giants 30-29. Hopkins missed his first attempt to win the game, but he was given a reprieve when Dexter Lawrence was flagged for being offside. His next attempt was good, giving Washington a wild victory and quarterback Taylor Heinicke another moment in the sun. Heinicke threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns.
NFL
wcn247.com

CONCACAF under-20s instead of 23s to determine Olympic spots

MIAMI (AP) — CONCACAF took an unusual decision to eliminate its men’s Olympic qualifying tournament and will instead have under-20 teams determine its representatives at the Paris Games in 2024. Olympics men’s soccer is for under-23 teams, with each nation at the tournament allowed three wild card players over the age limit. The United States failed to qualify for the men’s Olympic tournament in 2012, 2016 and this year. Clubs do not have to release players to under-23 national teams, and several top Americans who were age eligible already were with the senior national team.
MLS
wcn247.com

AM Prep-Cyber Corner

IN THE NEWS: POLL SAYS AMERICANS SKEPTICAL ABOUT ONLINE SAFETY. UNDATED (AP) — A new poll indicates that most Americans don't believe their personal information is secure online. And it also shows most Americans want the federal government to do more to make them secure from online attacks. The results are from a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MeriTalk. It says 64% of Americans feel social media activity is “not very” or “not at all” secure. Nearly the same percentage feel their smart devices are able to reveal their physical location — and that even private text conversations aren't secure. At the same time, nearly three-quarters of Americans say the federal government should set up national rules for how companies can collect, process and share personal data.
NFL
wcn247.com

Correa HR triggers 7-run 4th, Astros roll past Rangers 12-1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Carlos Correa triggered a seven-run fourth inning with a three-run homer, and the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 12-1. The AL West-leading Astros stayed seven games in front of Oakland. They took three of four in their final series with the last-place Rangers. Houston is headed home for three against NL-worst Arizona. Alex Bregman had a pair of two-run singles.
MLB

