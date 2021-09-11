The “9/11 effect”: 20 years of evolving U.S. policy targeted an entire population
Twenty years later, the Muslim community in the U.S. and abroad is reflecting on the lasting effects from the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. The tragedy and trauma of the surreal attacks of that day is coupled with two decades of domestic and foreign policy that deeply changed the relationship between the U.S. government, specifically its military and intelligence apparatus, and ordinary Americans, including its Arab, South Asian and African Muslim populations.www.arabamericannews.com
Comments / 0