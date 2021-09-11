CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

The “9/11 effect”: 20 years of evolving U.S. policy targeted an entire population

By Hassan Abbas
Arab American News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years later, the Muslim community in the U.S. and abroad is reflecting on the lasting effects from the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. The tragedy and trauma of the surreal attacks of that day is coupled with two decades of domestic and foreign policy that deeply changed the relationship between the U.S. government, specifically its military and intelligence apparatus, and ordinary Americans, including its Arab, South Asian and African Muslim populations.

www.arabamericannews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Fear of ‘terrorism’ shaped U.S. foreign policy after 9/11. Will the U.S. make China the next big obsession?

Five years after the twin towers came crashing down, Jennifer Lobasz and I wrote an article explaining how a particular national security narrative had become dominant in the United States. By situating the 9/11 attacks within a compelling story about an existential global war between America and those who hate its freedoms, U.S. leaders fixed the meaning of 9/11 in American discourse, and paved the way to war in Iraq.
FOREIGN POLICY
columbusfreepress.com

20 Years Later, Post-9/11 Policies Still Felt by Americans

As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 comes and goes this month, hopefully Americans start to recognize one thing that still persists past the ceremonial pageantry and patriotism we typically see on this day every year –– the continuation of invasive post-9/11 policies, both at home and abroad. Make no mistake, there should always be a time to reflect upon the tragic events of that fateful day and remember all the innocent lives that were lost, but we also must never forget that the domestic and foreign policies enacted after 9/11 ended up costing thousands of more innocent lives, both in our own country and others around the world. Frankly, with the consistent expansion of government surveillance and overreach that has persisted in the U.S. since 9/11, one would assume it must be hard to forget.
U.S. POLITICS
American Progress

The Lessons Learned for U.S. National Security Policy in the 20 Years Since 9/11

Americans will never forget the coordinated terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, against the country’s financial center in New York, its global military headquarters at the Pentagon, and its civilian air transportation system. The images of New York police and firefighters rushing into the burning World Trade Center to rescue those trapped—and the memory of their sacrifices—will not fade from memory. America, its NATO allies, and the U.N. Security Council responded with swiftness and ingenuity to protect its citizens in the immediate aftermath and deployed measures to protect the their citizens, established new government agencies, and undertook numerous military operations overseas intended to eliminate threats and enhance stability.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Seacoast Online

Letter: 9/11 reflections and US foreign policy

The outcome in Afghanistan should come as no surprise to anyone. The die was cast by Republican President George Bush when he rushed to avenge US honor following the attack on “the homeland” on Sept. 11, 2001. It followed the same tired logic that so many US foreign policy misadventures have followed since the ominous declaration of the threat of communism following World War 2. After communism then came the war on drugs and now terrorism. What bogus & catastrophic war will be waged next?! All of the responses or initiatives have resulted in the same disastrous outcomes: a horrific loss of life, time & resources. One wrongheaded action begets another, begets another so on and so forth.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Guantanamo Bay#Extraordinary Rendition#Nypd#9 11#Americans#Arab#South Asian#African Muslim#Republican#Democratic#Ccr#Muslims#Fbi#The Arab American News#Abu Ghraib#Ins
TheWrap

Watch Steve Bannon’s Epic Side-Eye at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Claim She’s ‘Most Effective Member of Congress’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned some side eye from Steve Bannon when she claimed she’s the is “the most effective member of Congress.”. Speaking to the one-time adviser to former president Donald Trump on his “War Room” podcast, she made the claim that she’s the most effective member of Congress in the current session. Bannon stared straight at the camera, which led to immediate online comparisons to Jim from “The Office.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Federal workers can be fired for refusing vaccination, but must show up to work until their cases are determined, new guidance says

Federal employees can be fired for refusing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, but as their disciplinary cases wind through the system, they will report to work alongside vaccinated colleagues, according to Biden administration guidance issued this week. The new guidance to implement a vaccine mandate for the government, which...
U.S. POLITICS
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Iraq
Telegraph

Teenagers rounded up and massacred as Myanmar junta seeks to suppress revolt

Myanmar's military junta massacred teenagers, mutilated their bodies and burned down homes as they raided Myin Thar village last week in their campaign to quell a renewed pro-democracy uprising, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph. Deadly violence has escalated once again over the past week in Myanmar, seven months after a sudden...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Trump gave six months extra Secret Service protection to his kids, three officials. It cost taxpayers $1.7 million.

An earlier version of this article said that Tiffany Trump recently married. She is engaged but not married. The article has been corrected. In June, former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin visited Israel to scout investments for his new company, then flew to Qatar for a conference. At the time, Mnuchin had been out of office for five months.
POTUS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls to shut down the government in wild Steve Bannon interview

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for the US government to be shut down, in bizarre comments made during an interview with Steve Bannon.The former political strategist to Donald Trump asked Ms Greene about the Democrat’s $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill during an interview for his War Room podcast on Thursday.Mr Bannon asked whether House Republicans had a plan to stop Democrats from passing the bill in the forthcoming weeks, to which Ms Greene replied that she hadn’t heard of any such plan yet. She then continued: "But I’ll tell you what I have to say, Steve: Shut...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kansas Reflector

As Afghan refugees head to Kansas, lawmakers choose scaremongering over hospitality

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall and U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner want you to know they’re deeply concerned about the nearly 500 Afghan refugees who might be headed to Kansas. They want you to be too, which is why they’re dropping scary sounding words. Terrorism. Taliban. Biden. MEASLES. The lawmakers had made much of the rushed U.S. […] The post As Afghan refugees head to Kansas, lawmakers choose scaremongering over hospitality appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Essence

Doctor Who Said Masks Cause Carbon Dioxide Poisoning Gets License Revoked

The disgraced doctor, Steven Arthur LaTulippe, also spoke publicly against mask-wearing in a Stop the Steal rally in support of Donald Trump. Imagine knowing better and choosing not to do better. A doctor with his own family practice in Oregon was charged with spreading misinformation about the coronavirus, including telling patients that masks caused carbon dioxide poisoning and instructing patients to remove them, Newsweek reports.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy