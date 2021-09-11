Kathryn Prescott out of danger after crash

Kathryn Prescott is "out of danger" after being hit by a cement truck earlier this week. The former 'Skins' star was mowed down by the concrete mixer, which weighs roughly 26 tonnes when fully loaded, as she crossed the road in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday (07.09.21) but, despite it being touch-and-go for a while due to the extent of her injuries, her mother Theresa Prescott has confirmed her condition is no longer "life-threatening".