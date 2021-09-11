CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Scenes From 9/11 National Memorials

By Jonathan Franklin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, multiple ceremonies commemorated the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost on that day. From New York to Pennsylvania to the Pentagon, here are some of the scenes captured as people are remembering and reflecting on the lives lost and legacies left behind.

Related
NECN

The Decades Between: Photos From 9/11 and Now

In the years after the Sept. 11 attacks, New York City began to rebuild a devastated Lower Manhattan. In just nine years, One World Trade rose into the skyline, a symbol of New York City's resilience. Ground Zero itself became a memorial that welcomes thousands of visitors each year, commemorating the country's shared loss and grief from that day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
knoxvilledailysun.com

National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial renovations complete

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Since 2008, the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial has been a solemn,. quiet escape for mourners to pay their respects to those who died at the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m., Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists flew American Airlines Flight 77 into the west side of the building, killing 184 people onboard and employees inside the U.S. military headquarters.
MILITARY
thedanielislandnews.com

The 9/11 Memorial

Among the more indelible images to emerge on Sept. 11, 2001, was the sight of two planes crashing into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center. Still photos and video footage of those planes flying into the Twin Towers were the first images of the attacks many Americans saw, and anyone who watched events unfold that morning will ever forget those images.
MILITARY
Roanoke Times

9/11 reader memories from Roanoke Times' readers

I was a sophomore at the College of William and Mary sitting in a social psychology class when our professor gave us a preliminary report. Keep in mind that there were no smartphones and we were several years before social media would be invented. Initially we thought a missile hit the first tower. We were so confused. The thought that an airplane could hit the World Trade Center, even by accident, seemed unfathomable. Even then, our initial thought was “Oh, it must have been a light aircraft like a small Cessna.” There’s no way a commercial airline could crash into those buildings. Our professor let us leave early because she knew there were many students from the New York and New Jersey areas. I went back to my dorm and my roommate was on his knees in front of the TV as we watched the coverage. Then the Pentagon was hit. Then the towers fell. We sat there for hours, and I don’t think we said a word. What could we say? With a large number of students from the NYC and D.C. area, I remember the entire student body being in a state of shock.
ROANOKE, VA
State
Pennsylvania State
Eric Sentell

How to Memorialize 9/11 from Missouri

Tribute in Light, New York CityJesse Mills, Unsplash. This Saturday, September 11, marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City and the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C. You may not be able to travel from Missouri to downtown Manhattan or the D.C. metro area, but you can still remember 9/11 and its victims thanks to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.
MISSOURI STATE
santaynezvalleystar.com

National 9/11 Memorial and Museum to hold 20th commemoration

Those who were alive and conscious will remember exactly where they were on the morning of September 11, 2001. For me, I was a freshman in college and awoken to the news that a plane crashed into one of the towers of the World Trade Center buildings. I remember watching the smoke plumes and then screaming when I saw the second plane hit the second tower.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
WETM

Powerful photos: 9/11 memorial ceremony in NYC

MANHATTAN — Americans solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, remembering the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil just weeks after the fraught end of the Afghanistan war that followed. With a tolling bell and a moment of silence, the anniversary ceremony at ground zero in New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
George W Bush
lowellsfirstlook.com

Scenes from Lowell: Remembering 9/11

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives on that day as terrorists hijacked four planes, killing both those onboard as well as others on the ground when the planes crashed into two World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.
LOWELL, MI
adelphi.edu

Inside the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum With Chris Wogas, MBA '09

As the nation approaches the 20th anniversary of September 11, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City commemorates and honors those killed in the terrorist attacks of that day—as well as the earlier terrorist truck bomb attack that occurred on February 26, 1993—and the survivors and first responders, and recognizes the many ways in which the world came together in the aftermath.
GARDEN CITY, NY
bouldercityreview.com

9/11 Memory: Firefighters’ sacrifices unite nation

Sept. 11, 2001, has had a profound impact on first responders from around the country and I believe it affects each person uniquely. For me it was initially anger toward the people that had done this and a deep sadness for the huge loss of life that would surely come from the attack.
BOULDER CITY, NV
#Pentagon Memorial#9 11 Memorial#Memorials#American Airlines Flight#Npr
Connecticut Post

In Photos: Milford's 9/11 memorial service

Milford held a 9/11 memorial service Saturday morning at City Hall to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. During the ceremony, Fire Department Chief Douglas Edo rang a bell for the three Milford residents killed that day — Michael Miller, Avnish Patel and Seth Morris.
MILFORD, CT
WRGB

Brother memorializes brother, turns 9/11 into a national day of service

How do you honor a life lost in service to others?. Not long after 9/11, Jay Winuk, who lost his brother Glenn in the Twin Towers, got a call from friend and public relations colleague David Paine, who said according to Jay “ I really want to do something to honor the way the nation stood up and came together. What do you think about trying to start a grass roots initiative that would encourage people to do good deeds each 9/11 anniversary in honor of those who perished and in honor of those who rose in service?”
SOCIETY
spectrumnews1.com

National Veterans Memorial and Museum CEO recalls 9/11

Mike Kallmeyer visited with Lt. Col. Michael Ferriter, President and CEO of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in downtown Columbus, to discuss 9/11 and his memory of that day. "I was in Norfolk, Virginia. I worked at a joint command. We had Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines there,”...
COLUMBUS, OH
Dartmouth

Q&A with National 9/11 Memorial designer Michael Arad ’91

Arad discussed the process of designing the memorial, how his Dartmouth experience has influenced his work and his most recent project. Michael Arad ’91 is the designer of the National September 11 Memorial at Ground Zero in New York City. His design — titled “Reflecting Absence” — was selected from more than 5,200 proposals submitted to a 2004 competition organized by the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation. The memorial, which features two waterfall pools in the footprints of the North and South Towers, is intended to convey “absence made visible,” according to Arad, and displays the names of the 2,983 people killed in the Sept. 11 attacks and in the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center. These names include the 12 Dartmouth community members who died on 9/11 — Paul Ambrose (Dartmouth Medical School Residency ’96-’99), Juan Cisneros ’99, Christopher Colasanti ’90, Kevin Connors Tu’73, Kevin Crotty ’80, Brian Dale ’80 Tu’81, Joseph Flounders ’77, Jeffrey LeVeen ’68, Frederick Rimmele III (Maine-Dartmouth Family Practice Residency ’97), Thomas Theurkauf, Jr. Tu’81 and Richard Woodwell ’79.
VISUAL ART
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Eleven memories of 9/11: Volusia-Flagler residents recall their experiences from a national tragedy

In East Central Florida and around the globe, millions this weekend will recall the morning 20 years ago when the world forever changed. In Volusia and Flagler counties, memories of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, remain indelible for readers who responded to The News-Journal’s call to share experiences and emotions tied to that day.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
wku.edu

View from the Hill: 9/11 Photo Exhibit

When the United States was attacked on September 11, 2001, some photojournalism students from WKU felt compelled to go and cover the story. Now on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, their pictures will be on display for the public to see as WKU’s Amy Bingham tells us in this week’s View from the Hill.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Wave 3

From unprepared to unforgettable, memories of covering 9/11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 20 years ago, I was breaking speed limits all across Central Pennsylvania as I tried to find a place called Shanksville. What I saw there on that September 11 will stay with me for the rest of my life. When the jets struck the World Trade...
LOUISVILLE, KY

