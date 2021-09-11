Photos: Scenes From 9/11 National Memorials

I was a sophomore at the College of William and Mary sitting in a social psychology class when our professor gave us a preliminary report. Keep in mind that there were no smartphones and we were several years before social media would be invented. Initially we thought a missile hit the first tower. We were so confused. The thought that an airplane could hit the World Trade Center, even by accident, seemed unfathomable. Even then, our initial thought was “Oh, it must have been a light aircraft like a small Cessna.” There’s no way a commercial airline could crash into those buildings. Our professor let us leave early because she knew there were many students from the New York and New Jersey areas. I went back to my dorm and my roommate was on his knees in front of the TV as we watched the coverage. Then the Pentagon was hit. Then the towers fell. We sat there for hours, and I don’t think we said a word. What could we say? With a large number of students from the NYC and D.C. area, I remember the entire student body being in a state of shock.

