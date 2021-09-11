MRD May Be Useful for Guiding Treatment Decisions in Multiple Myeloma
According to researchers, new findings may have important implications for expanding the use of measurable residual disease (MRD) in multiple myeloma. Although it’s widely agreed upon that measurable residual disease (MRD) is a useful prognostic marker in multiple myeloma (MM), the utility of MRD-guided treatment decisions is less understood. New research, however, points to a potential benefit of using MRD to guide these decisions.www.ajmc.com
Comments / 0