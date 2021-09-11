1461 Springfield Pike

Spacious and renovated home in Goshen Estates, offering 3,150 finished square feet on main and upper levels, and a massive basement with more than 1,500 additional square footage. Many new features and upgrades including efficient Geo-thermal heating and air conditioning, replacement windows, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, new carpeting, fresh paint, egress basement windows, security system, main level laundry room, large bedrooms and closets, new plumbing throughout, and much more. Looking for privacy while entertaining? Look no further. Large rear deck and screened porch/gazebo can accommodate large and extended family gatherings. Need room for in-laws or others? Large basement has plenty of room to make it happen. Amazing amount of finished square footage on a beautiful and private lot. Landscaped 1.5 acre lot with circular driveway, additional parking pad (33x40), side load garage, with full stand-up attic storage above the 24x23 two-car garage.
