MLS

1461 Springfield Pike

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome on down to the River! Almost 1/2 an acre of River front property on Springfield Pike. Easy access and beautiful water flow. Build on the high side or camp on the river bank. There is nothing like the sound of the river to bring peace to the soul. Listing...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1907 Dineen Drive

Cute and cozy row home located in the heart of Dundalk! This property has beautiful original hardwood flooring, fully finished basement perfect for entertaining family and friends, parking pad, and a deck located at the rear of the home. Additional features include ceiling fans in the bedrooms, fully closed sunroom, and fenced front yard. Come check out the home before it's gone!
DUNDALK, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1407 Druid Hill Avenue

Bring your imagination and a contractor! Instant equity in this hidden gem. Located in the historic Madison Park neighborhood in West Baltimore. Eligible for CHAP & live near your work grant its just minutes away from Downtown, Penn Station, Camden Yards, and M&T Bank Stadium. Visit Darrellrealty.com to get more information.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Bainbridge Road

This Prime wooded lot is 0.98 Acres that is in a growing community with great history. The property is located in the historic district within Cecil, Maryland.The Susquehanna State Park is 12.4 miles away and Bainbridge Museum is 4.3 miles away from the property. John F Kennedy Memorial Hwy is 9.3 miles, Route 222 is 1 mile and 0.5 miles away from Route 824. Interstate 95 is 6.9 miles away and Jacob Tome Memorial Highway is 3.3 miles away from the property.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3562 Maplewood Court

Well pack up and bring the kids to this move in ready home only 2 years young. This home sits at the foot hills of the Appalachian Mtns with a beautiful country setting. Plenty of room in this spacious 1859sf townhome. Tastefully decorated...all you need your things to call it home. A half bath was added to the first level for added convenience when entertaining on the first floor. Set up your showing today...the market is hot!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8208 Plum Creek Drive

Spacious and renovated home in Goshen Estates, offering 3,150 finished square feet on main and upper levels, and a massive basement with more than 1,500 additional square footage. Many new features and upgrades including efficient Geo-thermal heating and air conditioning, replacement windows, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, new carpeting, fresh paint, egress basement windows, security system, main level laundry room, large bedrooms and closets, new plumbing throughout, and much more. Looking for privacy while entertaining? Look no further. Large rear deck and screened porch/gazebo can accommodate large and extended family gatherings. Need room for in-laws or others? Large basement has plenty of room to make it happen. Amazing amount of finished square footage on a beautiful and private lot. Landscaped 1.5 acre lot with circular driveway, additional parking pad (33x40), side load garage, with full stand-up attic storage above the 24x23 two-car garage.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1010 S Streeper Street

Fabulous location for this end of group home with rear parking pad, multi level decks, and spacious finished space over 3 levels. You will find attention to detail throughout this home from the windows dressed with plantation shutters, brazilian cherry hardwoods, decorative paint, built in shelving, decorative fireplace surround and much more. Tons of windows offer a bright and sunny main level with living room, kitchen w/granite, SS JennAir Appliances & breakfast area along with a convenient half bath. Access to rear parking pad and cozy deck are made easy from the kitchen. As you enter the upper level you'll find 2 nicely sized bedrooms each with full baths and generous closets. The rear deck and roof top deck offer great space for relaxing, morning coffee and socializing with amazing views of the city! Additional finished space can be found in the lower level showcasing high ceilings, family room or 3rd bedroom, full bath, closet and large laundry and utility room. Very well maintainted by owner. WH @2016; Newer Roof; HVAC @2012. Fresh paint.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3102 Harford Road

QUALIFIES FOR VTV 10K GRANT AND PENDING CHAP TAX CREDIT APPROVAL! Meticulous historic restoration of this outstanding property! Facing Clifton Park and Golf Course, around the corner from Lake Montebello and easy access to Downtown and Harbor East. Rarely available historic details throughout including heart pine floors, pressed metal ceilings and fully restored original front door. The first floor has a large living and dining room with a spacious kitchen and adjacent half bath and laundry room. The second floor primary bedroom has outstanding views of Downtown and Clifton Park and a large walk in closet with built in cabinetry. Two full bathrooms, one original to the home and the other newly created; both with great natural light. There is a generous front yard and back yard for gardening and outdoor activities. Street parking and enough space for two cars in the rear off street parking area. Unfinished basement with plenty of height, natural light and existing plumbing for additional living space. Welcome Home! ***VTV grant requires Baltimore City home owner counseling prior to contract submission. CHAP tax credit will result in little to no down payment needed and annual taxes estimated at 3K less per year and 30K less over ten years . Seller will provide applicable CHAP approval letter prior to sale.
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15 Franklin Street NE

NEW LISTING! Open Sunday, September 19th from 1 - 3 PM! Welcome to 15 Franklin Street NE! This lovely townhome in Brookland has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and has been lovingly updated throughout. The inviting and bright living room with decorative fireplace opens to the dining room separated by beautiful columns, then in to both the kitchen and back porch and patio, both of which are perfect for entertaining. The brick patio itself boasts a koi pond, creating a true private retreat within the city. The modern, eat-n kitchen features a light filled breakfast nook surrounded by windows. Upstairs are three bedrooms including the primary bedroom suite with full bath. Both upper level baths have been updated, with beautiful tile. The spacious lower level has been fully finished with a kitchenette, full bath plus front and rear access, perfect for an in-law, au pair suite or potential rental income. This is a wonderful opportunity to live in the center of it all on a quiet street in the Stronghold section of Brookland, a rare find in downtown DC!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3456 Aviary Way

MOVE IN READY! Newer roof, windows, sliding glass doors and brand new HVAC system with transferrable warranty! Charming TH sited in the Lake Ridge community w/tons of amenities to enjoy! Walking distance to Lake Ridge Elementary as well. Well maintained throughout with luxury vinyl flooring on main level, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, white cabinets, newer stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Large dining area and spacious living room with sliding glass door access to the rear deck backing to woods! Upper level features three bedrooms & two full baths. Spacious primary bedroom w/ensuite full bathroom. Lower level includes a family room with bar area that could be used as a kitchenette, ample storage, laundry area, a half bathroom and walk-out access to the fenced in backyard! Incredible community amenities to include pool, tot lots, trails and more. Excellent commuter location!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1526 Ralworth Road

List price is Opening Bid At The Online Only Auction Sale - Auction ends Monday, October 4, 2021 @ 12:30 PM. Rehab Opportunity! Three Bedroom Townhome in the "Hillen" Neighborhood of Baltimore City. Improved by 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The Main level of the home includes a living room, dining room, kitchen and access to the backyard. The Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. The lower level is full unfinished, 1 full bathroom and Laundry area. The home has radiator heat & Gas hot water heater. Features Include: Original Hardwood Floors, Garage in the exterior back yard. Do not miss the chance to rehab this house and make it your own or a future investment opportunity!
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6219 Windham Hill Run

Don't miss this ideally located townhome on one of the prettiest streets in Kingstowne. 6219 Windham Hill has a spacious layout with treed backyard views, a gourmet kitchen with plenty of natural light, a master suite with vaulted ceilings and en-suite bathroom with a soaking tub, and new bedroom floors. Downstairs, there's lots of space for relaxing in front of the fireplace or creating a space for guests. Outdoor lovers will appreciate the walkout basement + brick patio, plus a deck! Your new home is minutes from Wegmans, endless Kingstowne shopping and dining options, Springfield Mall, two metro stations, and 95/395. Schedule a tour today!
KINGSTOWNE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4722 Hallowed Stream

3 bedrooms and 2 and half bath. an excellent size townhouse with one car garage. Kitchen with a breakfast rm w/ a great view of the wooded back yard & large deck. finished levels w/ walkout lower level to cement patio It can be recreation room or telework room. Community pool, shopping & easy access to Balt / Wash.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Drawbridge Road

Beatiful 8.14 acre lot, with 4 acres +/- buildable on the Transquaken river. Enjoy quiet eastern shore living on this waterfront lot. this lot is perc approved and would be a great place to build your dream home. enjoy all that nature has to offer right in your own back yard. deer, turkey, ducks and geese are just a few animals that call this property home. Be out in the country but be close to town at the same time. this property offers easy access to Rt 50.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4233 Bonner Road

Welcome Home to this Bright and Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Remodeled Home with a New Roof, New Heating & A/C, New Windows, Updated Kitchen with New Cabinets, Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances, Refinished Hardwood Flooring, Freshly Painted Throughout, Large Basement that offers Plenty of Storage, Front Covered Porch and Large Backyard Perfect for Entertaining. Come take a look at this really nice home before it is sold!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

923 French Street NW

Picture Perfect Bay-Front Townhouse (circa 1890) features high ceilings, granite Kitchen, renovated Bathrooms, main floor powder room and newly designed LL in-law suite, guest quarters, office space or family area. Rear Patio+Parking w/roll-up security door, hardwood floors, electric wall FP units, formal Dining Room, primary en suite Bedroom, all on one of DC's most unique and coveted blocks. Stroll to Shaw Metro, myriad shopping and restaurant venues, 14th St corridor, City Market at O and the list goes on!Walk Score 89... the perfect opportunity for the discerning, urban buyer who desires quality craftsmanship, location and true value!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

21544 Iredell Terrace

Incredible Broadlands townhome! As you enter the main level, the front living room flows to the back where you'll find the kitchen, dining area, and back porch. Upstairs is a bright master suite with natural lighting and vaulted ceilings. Dual vanity, shower, and large corner bath tub. Additionally, there are two other bedrooms and another full bathroom upstairs. The lower level has a garage, laundry, and a fireplace that is perfect for relaxing. HVAC installed 2019. Make this home yours and schedule a tour today!
BROADLANDS, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

908 Wildwood Parkway

Just Introduced to the Market!!!!! Fully Updated 3 BR/2 Full Bath Edmondson Village Townhome !!!! Main Level includes Covered Front Porch, Ceramic Tile Entry Way, Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Spacious Living Room, Dining Room overlooking the Rear Yard Deck, Granite Counter Tops, Granite Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances and Rear Entrance to the Deck, Backyard and Private Parking. 2nd Level Boasts 3 Spacious Sun-Filled Bedrooms and Full Bath with Ceramic Tile Enclosed Jetted MassageTub. Fully Finished Lower Level includes Family Room, 2nd Full Bath, Office Area, and Separate Laundry and Storage Area. Easy access to RT40, I95, 295, and Public Transportation. Shopping and Parks within Walking Distance. This won't last long!!! CALL Today!!!! Schedule Your Appointment TODAY!!!!
WILDWOOD, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2211 E Lombard Street

Located just a half block from Patterson Park, this fabulous home was renovated from top to bottom with stunning custom details. From custom moldings and built-ins throughout, to a high end gourmet kitchen and unique and fabulous lux bathrooms, this home has it all. It has a wonderfully open layout but also has maintained its character and the period of the home. The home is wide, open and meticulously maintained. The first level has an oversized living and dining area, gas fireplace and powder room, and the kitchen. The kitchen has Bosch stainless appliances, custom cabinets, and granite counters and opens to 2 tiered deck with Audubon certified garden. Behind that, a brand new two car or one car plus boat parking pad!Upstairs you will find 3 rooms on the second level and one lovely full bathroom, and a primary bedroom. and luxurious new primary bath on the third level. You will also find a custom interior staircase to the roof deck from the third floor. The roof deck has spectacular water, city and bridge views. The home has gorgeous cherry hardwood floors and exposed brick throughout. The home is located in the heart of Butchers Hill, a short walk to the Park, area restaurants, the waterfront, all bus and shuttle stops, and Johns Hopkins and Kennedy Krieger campuses. Please ask for the Sellers' list of improvements! (provided in documents for agents). Too many to list here!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9320 Winbourne Road

Everyone is looking for the house in the great neighborhood that is updated/renovated with beautiful custom finishes, with the perfect fenced yard for kids, connected to the cul-de-sac with the best neighbors - this is that house. A lovely colonial with a brand new portico entrance and a beautifully landscaped, flat corner lot. Inviting and open floorplan on the main level, boasting incredible details such as built in cabinetry, unique arched wood burning fireplace, and a large addition with a cathedral ceiling, wall of windows and skylights. Hardwoods throughout the main and upper level. Remodeled kitchen with SS appliances, new cabinets, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash. Updated lighting throughout the main level. Both full bathrooms are beautifully renovated. Master bath has dual sinks and walk in closet complete with closet system. Lower level is fully finished, complete with a bonus (bed)room/office, wet bar, inset lighting and wood burning fireplace. Half bath with room to expand.Lake Braddock is a very active community featuring a private lake with paved walking/jogging path, boat storage/launch and fishing pier. Two community pools (with swim team), tennis courts, and three large tot-lot playgrounds and community center. Walk to the Lake Braddock Secondary School and convenient Metro Bus Stops.
TENNIS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

20479 Greymont Terrace

WOW! Are you looking for that perfect +G+turn key+G- home in the desirable Greens at Belmont County Club? Look no further! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome has it all! 2 primary suites upstairs, and 1 office or bedroom on the lower level with full bath. Gleaming hardwood floors on main level. Enjoy time outside on your deck overlooking your yard. Amenities galore!HOA fee includes high speed internet, cable TV package, swimming pool, tot lots, and so much more! Convenient location to shopping, theatre, and so much more! This is a must see! Open Saturday, 9/18 & and Sunday, 9/19 from 1-3pm.
MLS

