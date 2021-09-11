532 Tuliptree Square NE
Great location! Hard to find END unit town home with GARAGE in popular Sycamore Hill. This pretty 3 BR 2.5 bathroom home will win you over. Sunny kitchen with painted white cabinets, white appliances and striking stone countertops. There's plenty of table space and sliding door to the big deck overlooking the back yard. Beautiful living/dining room area with Brazilian Cherry wood floors and a half-bath round out the main level! Primary bedroom has cathedral ceiling and updated bathroom. Two additional bedrooms on the upper level share a bathroom. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and brand new carpet. The full size washer and dryer are conveniently located on the BR level. The entrance level has a full garage space, a rec room with gas fireplace, a half bath and an walk-up to the landscaped back yard with privacy fencing. The deck and fence have just been re-stained. Space for two cars - one in the garage and one in the driveway. Visitor parking is close by. Enjoy two outdoor pools, tennis courts, playgrounds within the community! Wonderful location near commuter routes and within WALKING distance to the outlet mall!
