532 Tuliptree Square NE

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat location! Hard to find END unit town home with GARAGE in popular Sycamore Hill. This pretty 3 BR 2.5 bathroom home will win you over. Sunny kitchen with painted white cabinets, white appliances and striking stone countertops. There's plenty of table space and sliding door to the big deck overlooking the back yard. Beautiful living/dining room area with Brazilian Cherry wood floors and a half-bath round out the main level! Primary bedroom has cathedral ceiling and updated bathroom. Two additional bedrooms on the upper level share a bathroom. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and brand new carpet. The full size washer and dryer are conveniently located on the BR level. The entrance level has a full garage space, a rec room with gas fireplace, a half bath and an walk-up to the landscaped back yard with privacy fencing. The deck and fence have just been re-stained. Space for two cars - one in the garage and one in the driveway. Visitor parking is close by. Enjoy two outdoor pools, tennis courts, playgrounds within the community! Wonderful location near commuter routes and within WALKING distance to the outlet mall!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1907 Dineen Drive

Cute and cozy row home located in the heart of Dundalk! This property has beautiful original hardwood flooring, fully finished basement perfect for entertaining family and friends, parking pad, and a deck located at the rear of the home. Additional features include ceiling fans in the bedrooms, fully closed sunroom, and fenced front yard. Come check out the home before it's gone!
DUNDALK, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3456 Aviary Way

MOVE IN READY! Newer roof, windows, sliding glass doors and brand new HVAC system with transferrable warranty! Charming TH sited in the Lake Ridge community w/tons of amenities to enjoy! Walking distance to Lake Ridge Elementary as well. Well maintained throughout with luxury vinyl flooring on main level, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, white cabinets, newer stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Large dining area and spacious living room with sliding glass door access to the rear deck backing to woods! Upper level features three bedrooms & two full baths. Spacious primary bedroom w/ensuite full bathroom. Lower level includes a family room with bar area that could be used as a kitchenette, ample storage, laundry area, a half bathroom and walk-out access to the fenced in backyard! Incredible community amenities to include pool, tot lots, trails and more. Excellent commuter location!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8208 Plum Creek Drive

Spacious and renovated home in Goshen Estates, offering 3,150 finished square feet on main and upper levels, and a massive basement with more than 1,500 additional square footage. Many new features and upgrades including efficient Geo-thermal heating and air conditioning, replacement windows, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, new carpeting, fresh paint, egress basement windows, security system, main level laundry room, large bedrooms and closets, new plumbing throughout, and much more. Looking for privacy while entertaining? Look no further. Large rear deck and screened porch/gazebo can accommodate large and extended family gatherings. Need room for in-laws or others? Large basement has plenty of room to make it happen. Amazing amount of finished square footage on a beautiful and private lot. Landscaped 1.5 acre lot with circular driveway, additional parking pad (33x40), side load garage, with full stand-up attic storage above the 24x23 two-car garage.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15 Franklin Street NE

NEW LISTING! Open Sunday, September 19th from 1 - 3 PM! Welcome to 15 Franklin Street NE! This lovely townhome in Brookland has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and has been lovingly updated throughout. The inviting and bright living room with decorative fireplace opens to the dining room separated by beautiful columns, then in to both the kitchen and back porch and patio, both of which are perfect for entertaining. The brick patio itself boasts a koi pond, creating a true private retreat within the city. The modern, eat-n kitchen features a light filled breakfast nook surrounded by windows. Upstairs are three bedrooms including the primary bedroom suite with full bath. Both upper level baths have been updated, with beautiful tile. The spacious lower level has been fully finished with a kitchenette, full bath plus front and rear access, perfect for an in-law, au pair suite or potential rental income. This is a wonderful opportunity to live in the center of it all on a quiet street in the Stronghold section of Brookland, a rare find in downtown DC!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1526 Ralworth Road

List price is Opening Bid At The Online Only Auction Sale - Auction ends Monday, October 4, 2021 @ 12:30 PM. Rehab Opportunity! Three Bedroom Townhome in the "Hillen" Neighborhood of Baltimore City. Improved by 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The Main level of the home includes a living room, dining room, kitchen and access to the backyard. The Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. The lower level is full unfinished, 1 full bathroom and Laundry area. The home has radiator heat & Gas hot water heater. Features Include: Original Hardwood Floors, Garage in the exterior back yard. Do not miss the chance to rehab this house and make it your own or a future investment opportunity!
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9320 Winbourne Road

Everyone is looking for the house in the great neighborhood that is updated/renovated with beautiful custom finishes, with the perfect fenced yard for kids, connected to the cul-de-sac with the best neighbors - this is that house. A lovely colonial with a brand new portico entrance and a beautifully landscaped, flat corner lot. Inviting and open floorplan on the main level, boasting incredible details such as built in cabinetry, unique arched wood burning fireplace, and a large addition with a cathedral ceiling, wall of windows and skylights. Hardwoods throughout the main and upper level. Remodeled kitchen with SS appliances, new cabinets, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash. Updated lighting throughout the main level. Both full bathrooms are beautifully renovated. Master bath has dual sinks and walk in closet complete with closet system. Lower level is fully finished, complete with a bonus (bed)room/office, wet bar, inset lighting and wood burning fireplace. Half bath with room to expand.Lake Braddock is a very active community featuring a private lake with paved walking/jogging path, boat storage/launch and fishing pier. Two community pools (with swim team), tennis courts, and three large tot-lot playgrounds and community center. Walk to the Lake Braddock Secondary School and convenient Metro Bus Stops.
TENNIS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

22556 Windsor Locks Square

Don't miss out on this gorgeous three year young garage townhome in desirable Moorefield Station. As you enter this Pulte Plymouth model you will be met with hardwood flooring extending to the main level where you will find a bright and open floor plan. The stylish kitchen boasts an oversized island, beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and tile backsplash. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms including the main bedroom with ensuite bathroom featuring dual vanities, granite countertops, and large shower. Lower level features a large flex space/4th bedroom with large windows giving the space tons of light, half bath, and additional versatile space fit for an office or home gym. Conveniently located one block from the Shops at Moorefield Village, and less than one mile from the Dulles Greenway (Toll Road) and the future Ashburn Silver Line Metro Station.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4722 Hallowed Stream

3 bedrooms and 2 and half bath. an excellent size townhouse with one car garage. Kitchen with a breakfast rm w/ a great view of the wooded back yard & large deck. finished levels w/ walkout lower level to cement patio It can be recreation room or telework room. Community pool, shopping & easy access to Balt / Wash.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2211 E Lombard Street

Located just a half block from Patterson Park, this fabulous home was renovated from top to bottom with stunning custom details. From custom moldings and built-ins throughout, to a high end gourmet kitchen and unique and fabulous lux bathrooms, this home has it all. It has a wonderfully open layout but also has maintained its character and the period of the home. The home is wide, open and meticulously maintained. The first level has an oversized living and dining area, gas fireplace and powder room, and the kitchen. The kitchen has Bosch stainless appliances, custom cabinets, and granite counters and opens to 2 tiered deck with Audubon certified garden. Behind that, a brand new two car or one car plus boat parking pad!Upstairs you will find 3 rooms on the second level and one lovely full bathroom, and a primary bedroom. and luxurious new primary bath on the third level. You will also find a custom interior staircase to the roof deck from the third floor. The roof deck has spectacular water, city and bridge views. The home has gorgeous cherry hardwood floors and exposed brick throughout. The home is located in the heart of Butchers Hill, a short walk to the Park, area restaurants, the waterfront, all bus and shuttle stops, and Johns Hopkins and Kennedy Krieger campuses. Please ask for the Sellers' list of improvements! (provided in documents for agents). Too many to list here!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

923 French Street NW

Picture Perfect Bay-Front Townhouse (circa 1890) features high ceilings, granite Kitchen, renovated Bathrooms, main floor powder room and newly designed LL in-law suite, guest quarters, office space or family area. Rear Patio+Parking w/roll-up security door, hardwood floors, electric wall FP units, formal Dining Room, primary en suite Bedroom, all on one of DC's most unique and coveted blocks. Stroll to Shaw Metro, myriad shopping and restaurant venues, 14th St corridor, City Market at O and the list goes on!Walk Score 89... the perfect opportunity for the discerning, urban buyer who desires quality craftsmanship, location and true value!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4233 Bonner Road

Welcome Home to this Bright and Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Remodeled Home with a New Roof, New Heating & A/C, New Windows, Updated Kitchen with New Cabinets, Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances, Refinished Hardwood Flooring, Freshly Painted Throughout, Large Basement that offers Plenty of Storage, Front Covered Porch and Large Backyard Perfect for Entertaining. Come take a look at this really nice home before it is sold!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6063 Piscataway Street

To be built Strauss Attic - E at Lake Linganore Oakdale Townhomes by Ryan Homes. The largest of Ryan's Composer Series, the Strauss offers the space and customizing details of single-family living with the convenience of a townhome. We include tons of luxury features: upgraded cabinetry ,granite or quartz in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Luxury Vinyl Plank entire main level, and so much more. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with island opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining. A window-lined Morning Room off the Kitchen provides room for dining and is accented with an optional hutch. Up a flight of stairs designed to be elegant and functional, the upper level boasts three bedrooms, two baths, and a 2nd floor laundry. No need to worry about storage space generous closets abound in all bedrooms. The primary bedroom is a private retreat accented with a tray ceiling and featuring an enormous walk-in closet. The primary bath boasts a soaking tub and separate shower with seat. Several lower level floor plan options are available depending on community, all feature options for a finished Recreation Room, 5th bedroom, and Powder Room.Walkable to top rated Oakdale Schools, Walkable to future town center, <1 mile to I-70, 10 minutes to Downtown Frederick, 25 minutes to Howard County & Montgomery County, Dining and shopping are down the street: Wegmans, Lowes and more! Everything you want to enjoy is within easy reach of your new home at Lake Linganore Oakdale. Other floor plans and home sites are available. Photos are representative. Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

19820 Billings Court

Beautiful and meticulously maintained townhome right in the heart of Montgomery Village! The brick exterior offers charm and curb appeal- this one stands out from the rest! The main level has Gleaming Brazilian Lyptus Hardwood floors, Fresh Paint, and Recessed Lighting throughout. The large living room is perfect for entertaining, and opens up to the Formal Dining area. Premium kitchen offers Corian Countertops, Cherry Cabinets with tons of space for storage, and a lovely Bay Window with a backyard view. The Kitchen bay window brings in so much light, and the backyard area is fully fenced in. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs, and 2 Full Bathrooms. This home has a Whole House Fan which does way more than just cool your house; these fans are perfect for whisking away pollutants & dramatically improving the air purity. A cozy recreation room in the basement is the perfect theater room. The basement has been water proofed- an awesome feature to prevent water intrusion. Conveniently located close to commuter routes, I-270, bus access, Shady Grove Station and close to the newly Renovated Montgomery Village Center/ Shopping Centers. Truly an amazing and move in ready home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1268 Fairway Drive

Beautifully updated three-level brick front townhome boasting gleaming floors, light-filled interiors, neutral color palette, and design-inspired features throughout! Spacious living room; Dining room with easy access to the fenced backyard; Eat-in kitchen embellished with sleek appliances and ample cabinetry; Main level powder room; Primary bedroom highlighted with a walk-in closet and en-suite full bath; Two additional bedrooms and full bath complete the upper-level sleeping quarters; Family room with built-in shelving, storage, laundry room, and garage access conclude the lower level; Recent updates: Fresh paint, refrigerator, painted banisters, stove, washer, dryer, under-mount stainless steel sink, kitchen countertops, faucet, garbage disposal, upper-level toilet, powder room vanity, sink, and mirror, insulated garage door, garage door opener, primary walk-in closet shelving, Ecobee smart thermostat, rubberized patio pavers, firepit, vinyl fence, stone parking pad, and more! The exterior features a 1-car attached garage, landscaped grounds, patio, fenced backyard, firepit, streetlights, sidewalks, and backs to trees. A MUST-SEE!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6219 Windham Hill Run

Don't miss this ideally located townhome on one of the prettiest streets in Kingstowne. 6219 Windham Hill has a spacious layout with treed backyard views, a gourmet kitchen with plenty of natural light, a master suite with vaulted ceilings and en-suite bathroom with a soaking tub, and new bedroom floors. Downstairs, there's lots of space for relaxing in front of the fireplace or creating a space for guests. Outdoor lovers will appreciate the walkout basement + brick patio, plus a deck! Your new home is minutes from Wegmans, endless Kingstowne shopping and dining options, Springfield Mall, two metro stations, and 95/395. Schedule a tour today!
KINGSTOWNE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5723 Forest Lane

SEE VIDEO PROPERTY TOUR! Looking for peace and quiet, a rural/mountain setting, land and a property ready to make your own? This 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath home is situated in Path Valley on it's own 1.24 acres and INCLUDES the adjacent 1.08 acre lot to the south offering 2.32 total acres. Entering the side door, you'll find a large sun room that can be used for family gatherings, relaxing or even a dining room with room for everyone. From the sun room flows the eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets, counter space and peninsula seating. The living room features walk-out sliding doors to the large front deck perfect for watching the morning sunrise over the mountains or an evening view of your piece of the world. The living room also features a beautiful all brick, wood burning fireplace. Adjacent to the living room is one bedroom as well as a second primary bedroom with its own half bath. On the opposite side of the home is a large multipurpose addition with its own entrance that can serve as a third bedroom, family room or any use you may want. The laundry room is tucked away in the corner. An additional full bath serves the needs of the home. Outside you will find plenty of room for any outdoor use you may want as well as a large 2 car detached garage with a workbench and workshop area. Like being close to water? Just over a mile away is Cowans Gap State Park that offers a sandy beach, swimming, fishing, light boating, camping and picnic areas. So, if you want +G+a nice quiet cozy place in the mountains+G- with a bit of land and recreational opportunities nearby, you just found it!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

238 Mealey Parkway

Welcome home! What's not to love here? Get ready to move into your future 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath semi-detached on the the North side of town. So close to Fairgrounds Park, downtown Hagerstown, I-81, Dual Highway and Long Meadow shopping center. Meticulously maintained and cared for, you may be swooning over the gorgeous kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors on the main level and beautifully inviting outdoor space including a relaxing front porch and a deck overlooking the flat backyard. Upgrades have been done in all the right spots: plumbing in and out to the street, newer water heater, a toasty warm oil boiler, black stainless steel appliances, flooring on the main level and tasteful paint throughout. The amount of space will boggle your mind (nearly 2,250sf finished) with both a finished attic space (would make a great playroom) and mostly finished lower level with a rec room and office/den. Make a showing appointment today - we promise to not disappoint.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1907 Edmondson Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 9/27/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 9/29/2021 @ 11:10 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $10,000. 10% Buyer's Premium will be added to the high bid. 2 Story Townhouse located in the Midtown-Edmondson area. In close proximity to Harlem Inner Blocks Park and Harlem Square Park. Easy access to major traffic artery US Route 40 (W Franklin St.) Property is rented $1,050/month.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

20427 Ivybridge Court

Welcome to this charming, move-in-ready 3BR/2 Full/2 half BA garage townhome, a total of 1,994 sqft! This well-kept home has many improvements: new hardwood floors (2021) in the living area, brand new patterned carpet on the entire upper floor, freshly painted throughout with neutral colors, new window treatments throughout the house, new lighting in each room, newly installed AC unit (2021), new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. All bathrooms are updated with new faucets and paint. A new fence (2021), The roof is replaced in 2013. The cozy eat-in kitchen with a big window has oak cabinets, new energy-saving stainless steel appliances, and an electric oven. Family room/office with a sliding glass door taking you outside to a large deck, ready to enjoy the private backyard! The entire upper level has a new carpet. Master bedroom with the vaulted ceiling giving you an even more spacious feel. The owner suite has an oversized window overlooking the quiet green space. The master bathroom has a soaking tub and walk-in shower. Two other bedrooms are freshly painted and with new carpet. The upper-level hallway is lit up with natural light from the skylight. The walkout basement is fully finished and includes a large family/recreation room with a wood-burning fireplace, and also a second convenient powder room on this level. The place is perfect for the music room, exercise equipment, a playroom, or simply a place to hang out and enjoy your entertainment of choice. On the lower level, you find the laundry room, utility room, and access to a one-car garage. Large fully fenced backyard (new 2020) back at the trees. Enjoy all the community amenities: outdoor pools, baseball field, tennis courts, tot lots, walking paths. The location is very convenient: quick access to major routes and highways, parks, shopping plazas, & restaurants.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3337 Mountain Laurel Loop

Beautifully maintained single-family colonial with 1 car garage! The main level features a standard floor plan with a formal dining room, living room, eat-in kitchen, and half bath. The kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, upgraded countertops, white cabinets, and a sliding glass door taking you to the fenced-in back yard with a patio, perfect for entertaining! Large and spacious living room with fireplace and ample natural lighting. Enjoy the convenient home office space as well! Relax in the primary suite featuring a large walk-in closet and upgraded bathroom with double vanity! Additional full bath in the hallway leads you to the other 3 large bedrooms. Rear entrance garage with extra-large driveway to fit 2 additional cars. Great community with nearby access to shopping & commuter services. Open House will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021, 2-4 PM. All Offers must be submitted by 6 PM.
LAUREL, VA

