17513 Batestown Road

$150,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: VAPW2008518. Beautiful, flat lot. You will feel like you are in the middle of nowhere, but you are actually so close to everything! There is a sign on the property to guide you, but GPS will get you there. Close to the end of the lane with other homes closeby beyond the trees. Property sold as-is. The existing structure (a former home, but not likely built to code) is sold strictly as-is, and is very likely to be a total tear-down. Enter at your own risk and be careful! Sellers have never lived on the land nor are they the ones that built the structure -- very little is known about the property, and any discovery is at the cost and risk of the buyer. *** Property cannot be viewed or entered except by permission of the listing agent. Call, text or email but do not show or view without permission **