CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dumfries, VA

17513 Batestown Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article$150,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: VAPW2008518. Beautiful, flat lot. You will feel like you are in the middle of nowhere, but you are actually so close to everything! There is a sign on the property to guide you, but GPS will get you there. Close to the end of the lane with other homes closeby beyond the trees. Property sold as-is. The existing structure (a former home, but not likely built to code) is sold strictly as-is, and is very likely to be a total tear-down. Enter at your own risk and be careful! Sellers have never lived on the land nor are they the ones that built the structure -- very little is known about the property, and any discovery is at the cost and risk of the buyer. *** Property cannot be viewed or entered except by permission of the listing agent. Call, text or email but do not show or view without permission **

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dumfries, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
NBC News

U.S. drone strike in Kabul mistakenly killed civilians, not terrorists, Pentagon says

An Aug. 29 drone strike targeting terrorists in Afghanistan mistakenly killed innocent civilians, including children, Pentagon officials admitted Friday. "It was a mistake," Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command said. The strike was launched after last month’s deadly suicide bombing near Kabul airport that killed 13 U.S....
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Century 21 Redwood Realty#Interact Monthly Payment#All Rights Reserved#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx

Comments / 0

Community Policy