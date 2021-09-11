CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1339 Park Garden Lane

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 1339 Park Garden Lane! You will be charmed from the moment you enter this lovely, end-unit townhouse! As you enter, you are greeted by a grand, two-story living room. It showcases the drama of the home and welcomes in tons of natural light! It also features a double sided fireplace to create a cozy, welcoming experience. The main level also features the home's primary bedroom suite with a large bathroom and expansive walk-in closet. The kitchen includes a breakfast area, stainless appliances and access to the large back deck. The deck allows you to take full advantage of the outdoor space that Reston is known for! The upper level of the home includes two bedrooms, a full bathroom and a large loft area overlooking the living room. Nothing boring about this design! The fully finished basement includes a large family room, half bath and laundry area. It also provides access to the two-car garage. Add to that a new roof! From top to bottom, this house has everything you're looking for and still allows opportunities to make this your own! This one is not to be missed!

1907 Dineen Drive

Cute and cozy row home located in the heart of Dundalk! This property has beautiful original hardwood flooring, fully finished basement perfect for entertaining family and friends, parking pad, and a deck located at the rear of the home. Additional features include ceiling fans in the bedrooms, fully closed sunroom, and fenced front yard. Come check out the home before it's gone!
DUNDALK, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3456 Aviary Way

MOVE IN READY! Newer roof, windows, sliding glass doors and brand new HVAC system with transferrable warranty! Charming TH sited in the Lake Ridge community w/tons of amenities to enjoy! Walking distance to Lake Ridge Elementary as well. Well maintained throughout with luxury vinyl flooring on main level, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, white cabinets, newer stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Large dining area and spacious living room with sliding glass door access to the rear deck backing to woods! Upper level features three bedrooms & two full baths. Spacious primary bedroom w/ensuite full bathroom. Lower level includes a family room with bar area that could be used as a kitchenette, ample storage, laundry area, a half bathroom and walk-out access to the fenced in backyard! Incredible community amenities to include pool, tot lots, trails and more. Excellent commuter location!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2705 N Venable Street

Bright & charming 4 bedrooms, 5 & 1/2 bath colonial style home with wrap around porch located in desirable Oakwood subdivision in North Arlington. From the illuminated natural stone walkway to the expansive wrap-around porch, this home exudes charm. This immaculately maintained home features hardwood floors, 9+ foot ceilings on all three floors, an expansive foyer, open living room & formal dining room, a large breakfast room leading to gourmet kitchen with upgraded stainless-steel appliances, including a double oven with a gas/electric stove, griddle & barbecue, Granite countertops. A Large Family room sits off the kitchen area. Upstairs features a Primary bedroom with his & her baths & walk-in closets, a laundry room, 3 other spacious bedrooms, and much, much more. The majority of the renovations on this home were completed in the last 10/11 years. Most of the systems & the appliances are either brand new or less than 8 years old. Please see floor plans for the layout of this amazing home. Convenient to the area+GGs major airports, world-class shopping, and entertainment venues, this home feeds into the award-winning Arlington County schools. Easy access to I-66, multiple public transit options, makes commuting convenient and easy. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, with ample parking, this location could not more perfect or accessible.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15 Franklin Street NE

NEW LISTING! Open Sunday, September 19th from 1 - 3 PM! Welcome to 15 Franklin Street NE! This lovely townhome in Brookland has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and has been lovingly updated throughout. The inviting and bright living room with decorative fireplace opens to the dining room separated by beautiful columns, then in to both the kitchen and back porch and patio, both of which are perfect for entertaining. The brick patio itself boasts a koi pond, creating a true private retreat within the city. The modern, eat-n kitchen features a light filled breakfast nook surrounded by windows. Upstairs are three bedrooms including the primary bedroom suite with full bath. Both upper level baths have been updated, with beautiful tile. The spacious lower level has been fully finished with a kitchenette, full bath plus front and rear access, perfect for an in-law, au pair suite or potential rental income. This is a wonderful opportunity to live in the center of it all on a quiet street in the Stronghold section of Brookland, a rare find in downtown DC!
REAL ESTATE
8208 Plum Creek Drive

Spacious and renovated home in Goshen Estates, offering 3,150 finished square feet on main and upper levels, and a massive basement with more than 1,500 additional square footage. Many new features and upgrades including efficient Geo-thermal heating and air conditioning, replacement windows, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, new carpeting, fresh paint, egress basement windows, security system, main level laundry room, large bedrooms and closets, new plumbing throughout, and much more. Looking for privacy while entertaining? Look no further. Large rear deck and screened porch/gazebo can accommodate large and extended family gatherings. Need room for in-laws or others? Large basement has plenty of room to make it happen. Amazing amount of finished square footage on a beautiful and private lot. Landscaped 1.5 acre lot with circular driveway, additional parking pad (33x40), side load garage, with full stand-up attic storage above the 24x23 two-car garage.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3102 Harford Road

QUALIFIES FOR VTV 10K GRANT AND PENDING CHAP TAX CREDIT APPROVAL! Meticulous historic restoration of this outstanding property! Facing Clifton Park and Golf Course, around the corner from Lake Montebello and easy access to Downtown and Harbor East. Rarely available historic details throughout including heart pine floors, pressed metal ceilings and fully restored original front door. The first floor has a large living and dining room with a spacious kitchen and adjacent half bath and laundry room. The second floor primary bedroom has outstanding views of Downtown and Clifton Park and a large walk in closet with built in cabinetry. Two full bathrooms, one original to the home and the other newly created; both with great natural light. There is a generous front yard and back yard for gardening and outdoor activities. Street parking and enough space for two cars in the rear off street parking area. Unfinished basement with plenty of height, natural light and existing plumbing for additional living space. Welcome Home! ***VTV grant requires Baltimore City home owner counseling prior to contract submission. CHAP tax credit will result in little to no down payment needed and annual taxes estimated at 3K less per year and 30K less over ten years . Seller will provide applicable CHAP approval letter prior to sale.
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Bainbridge Road

This Prime wooded lot is 0.98 Acres that is in a growing community with great history. The property is located in the historic district within Cecil, Maryland.The Susquehanna State Park is 12.4 miles away and Bainbridge Museum is 4.3 miles away from the property. John F Kennedy Memorial Hwy is 9.3 miles, Route 222 is 1 mile and 0.5 miles away from Route 824. Interstate 95 is 6.9 miles away and Jacob Tome Memorial Highway is 3.3 miles away from the property.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1526 Ralworth Road

List price is Opening Bid At The Online Only Auction Sale - Auction ends Monday, October 4, 2021 @ 12:30 PM. Rehab Opportunity! Three Bedroom Townhome in the "Hillen" Neighborhood of Baltimore City. Improved by 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The Main level of the home includes a living room, dining room, kitchen and access to the backyard. The Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. The lower level is full unfinished, 1 full bathroom and Laundry area. The home has radiator heat & Gas hot water heater. Features Include: Original Hardwood Floors, Garage in the exterior back yard. Do not miss the chance to rehab this house and make it your own or a future investment opportunity!
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5015 Head Court

Four bedroom, three and a half bath townhomes are hard to find! And this one is beautiful. This home boasts a gorgeously remodeled kitchen with new white cabinets, SS appliances, and stunning calacatta quartz countertops. The main floor has hardwoods throughout and new recessed lighting and light fixtures. The upper floor has a large primary bedroom with en-suite bath, and two additional bedrooms with a full bath in the hallway. The lower level has a large rec room, additional bedroom with full egress window, full bathroom, and laundry closet. (Photos of the primary bedroom and bathroom are from the previous listing. Mother/Mother-in-law has moved into primary bedroom with an abundance of stuff.) Expected on market 9/16Recent Uprades - 2021 - HVAC, LG Refrigerator, Crown Molding on main floor, New Sod and Mulch in Front Yard; 2020 - Recessed Lighting Living, Dining, and Kitchen, Updated Light Fixtures; 2019 - Total Kitchen Remodel with New Cabinets, and Calacatta Quartz Countertops. Closet Systems in Primary and Lower Level Bedrooms, and Entry Hall Closet, Shaker Doors in Main Hallway, Sump Pump, SS LG Dishwasher, Samsung Washer and Dryer, All Electrical Outlets/Switches/Plates Replaced, Interior Paint.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2211 E Lombard Street

Located just a half block from Patterson Park, this fabulous home was renovated from top to bottom with stunning custom details. From custom moldings and built-ins throughout, to a high end gourmet kitchen and unique and fabulous lux bathrooms, this home has it all. It has a wonderfully open layout but also has maintained its character and the period of the home. The home is wide, open and meticulously maintained. The first level has an oversized living and dining area, gas fireplace and powder room, and the kitchen. The kitchen has Bosch stainless appliances, custom cabinets, and granite counters and opens to 2 tiered deck with Audubon certified garden. Behind that, a brand new two car or one car plus boat parking pad!Upstairs you will find 3 rooms on the second level and one lovely full bathroom, and a primary bedroom. and luxurious new primary bath on the third level. You will also find a custom interior staircase to the roof deck from the third floor. The roof deck has spectacular water, city and bridge views. The home has gorgeous cherry hardwood floors and exposed brick throughout. The home is located in the heart of Butchers Hill, a short walk to the Park, area restaurants, the waterfront, all bus and shuttle stops, and Johns Hopkins and Kennedy Krieger campuses. Please ask for the Sellers' list of improvements! (provided in documents for agents). Too many to list here!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

22556 Windsor Locks Square

Don't miss out on this gorgeous three year young garage townhome in desirable Moorefield Station. As you enter this Pulte Plymouth model you will be met with hardwood flooring extending to the main level where you will find a bright and open floor plan. The stylish kitchen boasts an oversized island, beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and tile backsplash. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms including the main bedroom with ensuite bathroom featuring dual vanities, granite countertops, and large shower. Lower level features a large flex space/4th bedroom with large windows giving the space tons of light, half bath, and additional versatile space fit for an office or home gym. Conveniently located one block from the Shops at Moorefield Village, and less than one mile from the Dulles Greenway (Toll Road) and the future Ashburn Silver Line Metro Station.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6219 Windham Hill Run

Don't miss this ideally located townhome on one of the prettiest streets in Kingstowne. 6219 Windham Hill has a spacious layout with treed backyard views, a gourmet kitchen with plenty of natural light, a master suite with vaulted ceilings and en-suite bathroom with a soaking tub, and new bedroom floors. Downstairs, there's lots of space for relaxing in front of the fireplace or creating a space for guests. Outdoor lovers will appreciate the walkout basement + brick patio, plus a deck! Your new home is minutes from Wegmans, endless Kingstowne shopping and dining options, Springfield Mall, two metro stations, and 95/395. Schedule a tour today!
KINGSTOWNE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4233 Bonner Road

Welcome Home to this Bright and Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Remodeled Home with a New Roof, New Heating & A/C, New Windows, Updated Kitchen with New Cabinets, Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances, Refinished Hardwood Flooring, Freshly Painted Throughout, Large Basement that offers Plenty of Storage, Front Covered Porch and Large Backyard Perfect for Entertaining. Come take a look at this really nice home before it is sold!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

238 Mealey Parkway

Welcome home! What's not to love here? Get ready to move into your future 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath semi-detached on the the North side of town. So close to Fairgrounds Park, downtown Hagerstown, I-81, Dual Highway and Long Meadow shopping center. Meticulously maintained and cared for, you may be swooning over the gorgeous kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors on the main level and beautifully inviting outdoor space including a relaxing front porch and a deck overlooking the flat backyard. Upgrades have been done in all the right spots: plumbing in and out to the street, newer water heater, a toasty warm oil boiler, black stainless steel appliances, flooring on the main level and tasteful paint throughout. The amount of space will boggle your mind (nearly 2,250sf finished) with both a finished attic space (would make a great playroom) and mostly finished lower level with a rec room and office/den. Make a showing appointment today - we promise to not disappoint.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5723 Forest Lane

SEE VIDEO PROPERTY TOUR! Looking for peace and quiet, a rural/mountain setting, land and a property ready to make your own? This 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath home is situated in Path Valley on it's own 1.24 acres and INCLUDES the adjacent 1.08 acre lot to the south offering 2.32 total acres. Entering the side door, you'll find a large sun room that can be used for family gatherings, relaxing or even a dining room with room for everyone. From the sun room flows the eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets, counter space and peninsula seating. The living room features walk-out sliding doors to the large front deck perfect for watching the morning sunrise over the mountains or an evening view of your piece of the world. The living room also features a beautiful all brick, wood burning fireplace. Adjacent to the living room is one bedroom as well as a second primary bedroom with its own half bath. On the opposite side of the home is a large multipurpose addition with its own entrance that can serve as a third bedroom, family room or any use you may want. The laundry room is tucked away in the corner. An additional full bath serves the needs of the home. Outside you will find plenty of room for any outdoor use you may want as well as a large 2 car detached garage with a workbench and workshop area. Like being close to water? Just over a mile away is Cowans Gap State Park that offers a sandy beach, swimming, fishing, light boating, camping and picnic areas. So, if you want +G+a nice quiet cozy place in the mountains+G- with a bit of land and recreational opportunities nearby, you just found it!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9320 Winbourne Road

Everyone is looking for the house in the great neighborhood that is updated/renovated with beautiful custom finishes, with the perfect fenced yard for kids, connected to the cul-de-sac with the best neighbors - this is that house. A lovely colonial with a brand new portico entrance and a beautifully landscaped, flat corner lot. Inviting and open floorplan on the main level, boasting incredible details such as built in cabinetry, unique arched wood burning fireplace, and a large addition with a cathedral ceiling, wall of windows and skylights. Hardwoods throughout the main and upper level. Remodeled kitchen with SS appliances, new cabinets, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash. Updated lighting throughout the main level. Both full bathrooms are beautifully renovated. Master bath has dual sinks and walk in closet complete with closet system. Lower level is fully finished, complete with a bonus (bed)room/office, wet bar, inset lighting and wood burning fireplace. Half bath with room to expand.Lake Braddock is a very active community featuring a private lake with paved walking/jogging path, boat storage/launch and fishing pier. Two community pools (with swim team), tennis courts, and three large tot-lot playgrounds and community center. Walk to the Lake Braddock Secondary School and convenient Metro Bus Stops.
TENNIS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Drawbridge Road

Beatiful 8.14 acre lot, with 4 acres +/- buildable on the Transquaken river. Enjoy quiet eastern shore living on this waterfront lot. this lot is perc approved and would be a great place to build your dream home. enjoy all that nature has to offer right in your own back yard. deer, turkey, ducks and geese are just a few animals that call this property home. Be out in the country but be close to town at the same time. this property offers easy access to Rt 50.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

21544 Iredell Terrace

Incredible Broadlands townhome! As you enter the main level, the front living room flows to the back where you'll find the kitchen, dining area, and back porch. Upstairs is a bright master suite with natural lighting and vaulted ceilings. Dual vanity, shower, and large corner bath tub. Additionally, there are two other bedrooms and another full bathroom upstairs. The lower level has a garage, laundry, and a fireplace that is perfect for relaxing. HVAC installed 2019. Make this home yours and schedule a tour today!
BROADLANDS, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4722 Hallowed Stream

3 bedrooms and 2 and half bath. an excellent size townhouse with one car garage. Kitchen with a breakfast rm w/ a great view of the wooded back yard & large deck. finished levels w/ walkout lower level to cement patio It can be recreation room or telework room. Community pool, shopping & easy access to Balt / Wash.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

19820 Billings Court

Beautiful and meticulously maintained townhome right in the heart of Montgomery Village! The brick exterior offers charm and curb appeal- this one stands out from the rest! The main level has Gleaming Brazilian Lyptus Hardwood floors, Fresh Paint, and Recessed Lighting throughout. The large living room is perfect for entertaining, and opens up to the Formal Dining area. Premium kitchen offers Corian Countertops, Cherry Cabinets with tons of space for storage, and a lovely Bay Window with a backyard view. The Kitchen bay window brings in so much light, and the backyard area is fully fenced in. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs, and 2 Full Bathrooms. This home has a Whole House Fan which does way more than just cool your house; these fans are perfect for whisking away pollutants & dramatically improving the air purity. A cozy recreation room in the basement is the perfect theater room. The basement has been water proofed- an awesome feature to prevent water intrusion. Conveniently located close to commuter routes, I-270, bus access, Shady Grove Station and close to the newly Renovated Montgomery Village Center/ Shopping Centers. Truly an amazing and move in ready home!
REAL ESTATE

