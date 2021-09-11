1339 Park Garden Lane
Welcome to 1339 Park Garden Lane! You will be charmed from the moment you enter this lovely, end-unit townhouse! As you enter, you are greeted by a grand, two-story living room. It showcases the drama of the home and welcomes in tons of natural light! It also features a double sided fireplace to create a cozy, welcoming experience. The main level also features the home's primary bedroom suite with a large bathroom and expansive walk-in closet. The kitchen includes a breakfast area, stainless appliances and access to the large back deck. The deck allows you to take full advantage of the outdoor space that Reston is known for! The upper level of the home includes two bedrooms, a full bathroom and a large loft area overlooking the living room. Nothing boring about this design! The fully finished basement includes a large family room, half bath and laundry area. It also provides access to the two-car garage. Add to that a new roof! From top to bottom, this house has everything you're looking for and still allows opportunities to make this your own! This one is not to be missed!www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
