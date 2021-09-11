1339 Park Garden Lane

SEE VIDEO PROPERTY TOUR! Looking for peace and quiet, a rural/mountain setting, land and a property ready to make your own? This 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath home is situated in Path Valley on it's own 1.24 acres and INCLUDES the adjacent 1.08 acre lot to the south offering 2.32 total acres. Entering the side door, you'll find a large sun room that can be used for family gatherings, relaxing or even a dining room with room for everyone. From the sun room flows the eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets, counter space and peninsula seating. The living room features walk-out sliding doors to the large front deck perfect for watching the morning sunrise over the mountains or an evening view of your piece of the world. The living room also features a beautiful all brick, wood burning fireplace. Adjacent to the living room is one bedroom as well as a second primary bedroom with its own half bath. On the opposite side of the home is a large multipurpose addition with its own entrance that can serve as a third bedroom, family room or any use you may want. The laundry room is tucked away in the corner. An additional full bath serves the needs of the home. Outside you will find plenty of room for any outdoor use you may want as well as a large 2 car detached garage with a workbench and workshop area. Like being close to water? Just over a mile away is Cowans Gap State Park that offers a sandy beach, swimming, fishing, light boating, camping and picnic areas. So, if you want +G+a nice quiet cozy place in the mountains+G- with a bit of land and recreational opportunities nearby, you just found it!

