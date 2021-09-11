Freddie Gibbs Tackles Kendrick Lamar's ‘Smoking,’ BET Snub + More On Drake ‘CLB’ Freestyle
Freddie Gibbs didn’t wait long to jump on Drake’s “Champagne Poetry” intro from Certified Lover Boy. Less than a day after Lupe Fiasco let a few thoughts go for a freestyle of his own, the Gary, Indiana native rolled through three verses of his own, taking aim at Kendrick Lamar’s hotly debated “smoking on your Top 5” line from Baby Keem’s “Family Ties,” scoffing at being not nominated for the BET Awards and more.hiphopdx.com
Comments / 0