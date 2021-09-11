Book Review: ‘Star Trek: Picard: Rogue Elements’ Is A Crazy, Fun Sci-Fi Adventure

In “Encounter at Farpoint,” Q (John de Lancie) put all of humanity on trial, partly, by pulling Troi, Data, Tasha, and Picard into a courtroom from the year 2079. What this first episode of The Next Generation did wasn’t subtle. In 1987, TNG was saying that the 24th Century was going to be awesome, but that the 21st Century was going to suck. And now, with Picard Season 2, Star Trek is tackling that legacy by seemingly blending the ‘80s notion of the 21st century with the actual 21st century. In this way, Picard is actually doing the most TNG thing possible. The new season looks like a sequel to “Encounter at Farpoint.” Here’s why that’s significant and why Q and Jean-Luc dealing with 21st-century horrors is the right move for Picard...

