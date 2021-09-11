CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book Review: ‘Star Trek: Picard: Rogue Elements’ Is A Crazy, Fun Sci-Fi Adventure

By Dénes House
trekmovie.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublished by Simon & Schuster in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook. Rios looked behind him. The booming voice belonged to Kahless, here to refill Gorkon’s glass. He did so – and looked down on Rios. “You should do a great deed, young Rios. Not because it will solve your problem or make right a wrong,” Kahless showed his teeth. “You should do a great deed because you should always do great deeds.”

