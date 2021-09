Two American men were found dead in the waters near the Spanish island of Majorca. The pair, 25 and 35, whose names have not been released, had been deep-water soloing. Soloing, also known as psicobloc, is a form of rock climbing without ropes. The presence of water is needed at the base as a way to protect against injury from falls, and is common in this area of Spain, according to CBS.

