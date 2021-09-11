Re: Jeff Scott and the Bulls haven't scored a TD yet this season. If Scott never left, Elliott would have not been exposed. I think we still struggled in games because of Elliott before Scott announced his departure. We could have used Jeff Scott for the future, but we needed more eyes on Elliott and his concern over all the twitter fingers. You know, it's amazing how Dabo has made the players stay off social media, but the first thing a sub-par OC does this season his tell the world how much he was looking at social media. This alone proved his weakness as an OC. He has zero confidence.