CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 Citroen C5 X

Top Speed
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a design inspired by the third generation C4 and the CXperience concept, the new C5 "combines the modernity and appeal of an SUV, the elegance and status of a saloon, and the versatility and practicality of a station wagon." In another words, the new C5 X is now a "liftback." Confusing, no?

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Top Speed

The BMW 333i Is The Rare Version of the E30 You Probably Forgot About

When talking about the BMW E30, you probably think of the E30 M3. The legendary lightweight Bavarian coupe came in 1986, as a homologation model for the Group A, DTM series. Although this is considered to be the ultimate version of the E30, there is another much more obscure model, and wait till you learn what engine they put in it.
CARS
Top Speed

Drag Battle Of The Titans: 1570 HP Nissan GT-R Vs 1600 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S

Today’s dose of drag racing comes from the YouTube channel Officially Gassed where some of the craziest modified cars (and sometimes bikes) go head to head, to see who’s the fastest. It’s always interesting to see what the car scene is like in different parts of the world and here we have the U.K.’s fastest Porsche 911 Turbo versus one of the U.K.’s fastest Nissan GT-Rs, both of which pushing around 1,600 horsepower.
CARS
Top Speed

Supercar Blondie Gives Us a Tour Of The Most Expensive Car In The World

Supercar Blondie has made it a habit of giving us the tour on some of the most epic cars and concepts ever created. Lately, this included quite a few legendary classics, and the one Supercar Blondie is showing us this time is arguably the ultimate – a Mercedes 300 SLR of which only two were made. And she even managed to get behind the wheel and drive it.
CARS
topgear.com

Retro review: Citroen DS3 Racing

This review was first published in Issue 207 of Top Gear magazine (2010) Sebastien Loeb has won the past six World Rally Championships, and is on course for number seven. So you’d think his car would have a cast-iron sporting reputation, like hot Lancias, Subarus, Mitsubishis and Audis once did. But do we all lust after a 2.0-litre Xsara or C4? Do we heck. Citroen has completely failed to capitalise on the epic achievements of its Racing division. Seb might as well have been driving a Moulinex.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citroen#Design#Paris#Chevron#Smartphone#Usb#Advanced Comfort Active
AutoExpress

Range-topping Citroen C5 Aircross Black Edition added to SUV line-up

A new top-spec Citroen C5 Aircross Black Edition trim level has been revealed by the French brand. Priced from £36,850, deliveries are set to begin in October this year. Citroen says the new Black Edition reflects demand for the ‘Shine Plus’ trim on which the Black Edition is based, adding extra equipment and a unique look at the top of the C5 Aircross Hybrid line-up. The new Black Edition model is only available with Citroen’s plug-in hybrid powertrain.
CARS
Top Speed

A Porsche 911 Turbo Gives The BMW M5 CS A Taste Of Its Own Medicine On The Drag Strip

BMW has upped the ante with the 2022 M5 CS. It makes more power than the M5 Competition, which itself comes with over 600 horses. It is also 230 pounds lighter, thanks to the generous use of carbon fiber. It has been a terror for other stock cars on the drag strip lately, but it seems like another German is here to put it in its place.
CARS
Top Speed

2021 CUPRA Tavascan Extreme E Concept

Who said electric cars can’t be fun, and most importantly, who said CUPRA is not going to survive? In fact it did survive, and is doing more than that: it is impressing the world with every car it unveils. What’s special about the CUPRA Tavascan Extreme E Concept?. Of course,...
CARS
Top Speed

2021 Ferrari F8 Spider By Novitec - gallery

Novitec is offering a very cool tuning kit for the Ferrari F8 Spider. It starts with a series of upgrades for the exterior and the interior. The exterior body kit is made out of carbon fiber and includes: a two-piece front spoiler, new carbon flaps on both sides of the bumper, new inserts on the hood, and new side mirrors.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Top Speed

2022 Donkervoort D8 GTO Individual Series

Donkervoort prepares to end its D8 GTO family in style! The Dutch company announced the new D8 GTO Individual Series - a special D8 GTO that is, in fact, a little bit more than just a special edition supercar. In fact, the new Individual Series is about offering customers the possibility to customize the car based on their exact specifications, and only the sky and the law is the limit!
CARS
Top Speed

2021 BMW X6 M Competition By Manhart Performance

German-tuner Manhart Performance has laid its hands on the BMW X6 M Competition and given it a rather radical and unique twist. The company has dropped oodles of forged carbon fiber on it inside and out. It even comes with new wheels, an exhaust system, and a tuned suspension setup. Not to mention, Manhart has also given a power boost to further distinguish it from the standard X6 M. The price is not revealed, but the MHX6 700 WB isn’t going to be cheap by any means.
CARS
Top Speed

James May Loves the Alpine A110S With One Big Exception

The Alpine A110 S is James’ second French car, with the first one being the Citroën Visa from the 90s. According to James, a mid-engined French car is good. However, many assume that just because the Alpine only has four cylinders and produces 248 horsepower, it is rubbish. James though thinks it is nothing short of a down-sized supercar.
CARS
Top Speed

Ranking The Coolest Supercars Of The ’90s

The 90s era lent itself to extravagance and performance in the automotive world. Most economies were doing well, and consumer optimism was up, resulting in significant sales. That allowed auto manufacturers to extend their extra-curricular budgets and invest in cutting-edge research. The result was creative electronics that allowed an increase in output while still playing within the designated emission rules of the time. The automotive 90s focused mostly on performance, though, rather than comfort or safety. Unlike today’s supercars, which prioritize the cabin, utility, and engine, these cars were mostly engine. Some, of course, did better than others, as it was a case of mostly trial and error to decipher which combination of features provided the best results. The following is a list of particularly cool cars of this unforgettable period.
CARS
Log Cabin Democrat

New MINI is more powerful

For 2022, the MINI John Cooper Works takes on a new look from stem to stern with some radical changes that set the British subcompact apart from its predecessors and the competition. Hard to believe this cute little runabout turns 63 this year. What started out as an affordable post...
CARS
Top Speed

2021 Nissan GT-R T Spec - gallery

The Nissan GT-R has been in production for the last 14 years, so it’s getting a little long in the tooth. Now, Nissan has unveiled the 2021 GT-R T-Spec to pay homage to R34 GT-R before it goes out of production. The T-Spec has been launched with your choice of...
CARS
Top Speed

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB

Mercedes had unveiled the EQB back at the Shanghai Auto Show earlier this year, but it brought it to Munich and displayed it at the IAA Mobility Show as well. The EQB is the second model after the EQA and will be offered as a five-seater with an option to equip the third row. It is loaded to the gills in terms of features and will be offered in two trims Stateside – the EQB 300 and the EQB 350. The crossover is expected to arrive in 2022 as a 2023 model.
CARS
Top Speed

2022 Lexus ES

The Lexus has recieved a few necessary updates, and now it is ready to compete well with the German mid-size luxury sedans like the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, and Mercedes-Benz E Class. The welcome additions are worth the $40,800 price tag, and it is still a bargain compared to some of the German competition.
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

The Time Is Near: Death Is Coming for Volkswagen’s Manual Transmission

It looks like the last hour has come for the manual transmission at Volkswagen. Since VW is basically on the road to electro-mobility and is saying goodbye to the combustion engine, it is also inadvertently saying goodbye to the manual transmission. As we know, EV’s usually have a single-speed transmission...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy