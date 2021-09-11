A Morgantown man still seeks accountability for a police encounter

A Morgantown man still is seeking accountability for an unnerving early spring morning encounter with Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies. Chin Orih, his wife and 14-year-old daughter went to bed May 20 like any other Thursday. But at 4:51 the following Friday morning, the family awoke to pounding on their front door. Orih peered through a window, seeing only darkness. A minute later, they heard more banging.