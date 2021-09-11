CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgantown, WV

A Morgantown man still seeks accountability for a police encounter

By Joe Severino joe.severino@hdmediallc.com
wvgazettemail.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Morgantown man still is seeking accountability for an unnerving early spring morning encounter with Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies. Chin Orih, his wife and 14-year-old daughter went to bed May 20 like any other Thursday. But at 4:51 the following Friday morning, the family awoke to pounding on their front door. Orih peered through a window, seeing only darkness. A minute later, they heard more banging.

www.wvgazettemail.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookhaven, WV
State
Pennsylvania State
Monongalia County, WV
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Man, WV
State
Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Monongalia County, WV
The Hill

Court rules Prince Philip's will to remain sealed for 90 years

London's High Court has ruled that the will of the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, husband to Queen Elizabeth, will remain sealed for 90 years to maintain the monarchy's "dignity." Judge Andrew McFarlane of the court's family division ruled that Philip's will shall remain sealed "and that no copy...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Search And Seizure#Guns#The Dominion Post#Chrysler Town Country#Blue Van#The Rutherford Institute#The Supreme Court
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy