CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

5907 Patterson Ave, Richmond City, VA 23226

Richmond.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimeless RVA Cape in a fabulous location! This adorable 4 Bed, 2 Bath house has been updated, opened up and offers Hardwood Floors throughout. The Family Room has molding, exposed brick and centers around the painted wood burning fireplace. The Kitchen has custom cabinetry with Glass Uppers, Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances and a Peninsula for additional seating/serving. There are two large bedrooms downstairs and a full bath with ceramic tile. The upstairs is light and bright with lots of windows, newer hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. They two upstairs bedrooms have shared access to the upgraded hall bath that features a Ceramic Tile Shower with Frameless Glass Door. This home has low maintenance Hardiplank siding, newer roof and off street aggregate driveway for easy access. Walking distance to grab your morning coffee, all the restaurants and shopping- you will love it here!

richmond.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
Richmond, VA
Real Estate
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
NBC News

U.S. drone strike in Kabul mistakenly killed civilians, not terrorists, Pentagon says

An Aug. 29 drone strike targeting terrorists in Afghanistan mistakenly killed innocent civilians, including children, Pentagon officials admitted Friday. "It was a mistake," Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command said. The strike was launched after last month’s deadly suicide bombing near Kabul airport that killed 13 U.S....
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Coffee#Family Room#Tile#Kitchen#Glass Uppers#Granite Countertops#Stainless Appliances#Hardiplank

Comments / 0

Community Policy