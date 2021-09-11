5907 Patterson Ave, Richmond City, VA 23226

Timeless RVA Cape in a fabulous location! This adorable 4 Bed, 2 Bath house has been updated, opened up and offers Hardwood Floors throughout. The Family Room has molding, exposed brick and centers around the painted wood burning fireplace. The Kitchen has custom cabinetry with Glass Uppers, Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances and a Peninsula for additional seating/serving. There are two large bedrooms downstairs and a full bath with ceramic tile. The upstairs is light and bright with lots of windows, newer hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. They two upstairs bedrooms have shared access to the upgraded hall bath that features a Ceramic Tile Shower with Frameless Glass Door. This home has low maintenance Hardiplank siding, newer roof and off street aggregate driveway for easy access. Walking distance to grab your morning coffee, all the restaurants and shopping- you will love it here!