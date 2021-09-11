CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Devils: Is This The End For Travis Zajac?

Cover picture for the articleNew York Islanders center Travis Zajac (14): (Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports) The New Jersey Devils traded Travis Zajac to the New York Islanders as part of the Kyle Palmieri trade. It was the end of an era unlike any other Devils player leaving over the last few years. The Devils traded players like Taylor Hall, Blake Coleman, Brian Boyle, Adam Henrique, Andy Greene, and the aforementioned Palmieri who were all at one-time fan favorites, but Zajac felt more connected to the Devils than any other player.

FanSided

New Jersey Devils: The Athletic Ranks Young Players High On List

The Athletic’s Corey Pronman has ranked the pipeline of all 32 NHL teams. He was very kind to the New Jersey Devils as they ranked them as the number six team in the NHL in that regard. In 2020, they were ranked second which is nicer but still being at six is awesome. They have a lot of very good talented players that have a chance to be stars at the NHL level and some great prospects that they hope follow them.
NHL
FanSided

My Journey To Be Next New Jersey Devils P.A. Announcer

Creativity, voice, enthusiasm, and professionalism. Those are the prerequisites that our beloved New Jersey Devils are seeking entering their 39th NHL season. To apply, the Devils asked prospective applicants for a resumé, headshot, and a 90-second audition video of your announcements to be belted out inside the Rock. After careful consideration and encouragement from my fellow Devils fans, I, Sam Woo, decided to take a leap of faith and throw my hat in the ring to be your next Devils Public Address Announcer.
NHL
FanSided

7 New Jersey Devils Players Who Will Fight For Olympic Spots

The NHL announced on Friday they were officially going to Beijing to take part in the 2022 Olympic Games. NHL players have been waiting for this announcement, and now we get to speculate which New Jersey Devils players could represent their country in the Olympics. There aren’t a lot of...
NHL
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: Jesper Bratt Needs To Be A Finisher This Season

Jesper Bratt had such a strange season in 2021. He started things off with a contract dispute that forced him to miss real games since there was a visa issue tied to the coronavirus pandemic. He finally agreed to a two-year deal on January 10th. The issue was the season started on January 14th. The New Jersey Devils were going to be without Bratt for at least a few weeks. Bratt would join the team on January 28th and got his first point of the season in his third game against the Buffalo Sabres. That would be their last game for two weeks.
NHL
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: 5 Players You Don’t Realize Aren’t Here Anymore

Every year, there are players that used to be highly-rated prospects that the New Jersey Devils just give up on. It happens every single year. Sometimes it’s because the prospect is getting too old and the team wants to move on. Other times, it’s because the team decided to take an opportunity elsewhere. The way that free agency works in the NHL is complicated, and there are times where minor league players get to leave earlier than expected.
NHL
chatsports.com

Are New Jersey Devils Really Furthest Away From Championship In New York?

Yegor Sharangovich #17 of the New Jersey Devils: (POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports) The New Jersey Devils were mentioned on The Ringer podcast “New York, New York“, which is hosted by former WFAN radio host John Jastremski. It wasn’t really in a good light. “JJ”, as he’s named on the pod, said the Devils were the least likely New York media market team to win a title in the four major sports in the next three years. To be fair to Jastremski, he’s not the biggest hockey guy. He might not even know all the pieces the Devils have added, but it’s worth addressing in the meantime.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

How Should the New Jersey Devils Divide the Goalie Load This Season?

The New Jersey Devils attempted to address their goaltending issues prior to the start of last season with the addition of Corey Crawford in free agency. As we all know, that went downhill fast, with Crawford retiring and the team scrambling to find someone to share the net with MacKenzie Blackwood. We saw how well that worked in 2021, and the organization noticed as well. This summer they went out and signed Jonathan Bernier to share the net with Blackwood, and thankfully he did not retire.
NHL
FanSided

Dougie Hamilton Looks Great In New Jersey Devils Gear

It was a great day when the New Jersey Devils signed Dougie Hamilton. He is a big-time defenseman that was a free agent looking for a new home in the NHL. He has had some ups and downs in his NHL career but he became an elite player with the Carolina Hurricanes over the last few years. Now he is hoping that he can become something special in the Devils’ organization.
NHL
chatsports.com

3 Ways New Jersey Devils Can Help Someone Get Jack Eichel

Dec 2, 2019; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (9) makes his way to the ice before a game against the New Jersey Devils at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports. The New Jersey Devils aren’t getting Jack Eichel. It makes no sense for them...
NHL
chatsports.com

New Jersey Devils: Can We Trust Pavel Zacha Now?

New Jersey Devils center Pavel Zacha (37) plays the puck during the third period against the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports. The New Jersey Devils didn’t get a lot of positives from last season, but three clear positives came from former 1st-round centers who...
NHL
FanSided

Jimmy Vesey Chooses New Jersey Devils Years After Choosing Their Rivals

The New Jersey Devils announced their professional tryouts on Tuesday, and three players with NHL experience are going to attend training camp. Mark Jankowski is a former 1st-round pick by the Calgary Flames, but he has had a pretty rough start to his career and never lived up to his first years. Tyler Wotherspoon was in the Calgary Flames system years ago and even played 30 NHL games, but he hasn’t appeared in once since January of 2017. Those two won’t grab the headlines (although we’ll have more on Jankowski later), but the one everyone is talking about is Jimmy Vesey.
NHL
chatsports.com

New Jersey Devils: Can Janne Kuokkanen Salvage His Spot In Top Six?

The New Jersey Devils finished last season with Jack Hughes centering the top line with young wingers Yegor Sharangovich and Janne Kuokkanen. Sharangovich was one of the biggest surprises on the Devils roster. A 5th-round rookie who was decent in the AHL the previous season ended up becoming one of the top goal scorers in the KHL before returning to North America and playing well for the Devils down the stretch. Meanwhile, Kuokkanen went from a huge piece in the Sami Vatanen trade to someone the team actually relied upon.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

New Jersey Devils Bring in Jimmy Vesey, Mark Jankowski, & Tyler Wotherspoon on Professional Try Out Deals

Earlier this afternoon, the New Jersey Devils did not announce their full roster for rookie camp, which begins tomorrow. They did announce three players who will join the veterans camp on a professional try out (PTO) deal next week. They are Jimmy Vesey, Mark Jankowski, and Tyler Wotherspoon. You may know two of them and perhaps all three if you follow American Hockey League defensemen closely.
NHL
Observer-Dispatch

Jimmy Vesey among 3 vets signed by New Jersey Devils to tryout deals

Former New York Rangers forward Jim Vesey is among three players the New Jersey Devils have signed to tryout contracts. The Devils also announced Tuesday the signings of center Mark Jankowski and defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon. They will join the team when all players report to the NHL camp on Sept. 22 at Prudential Center.
NHL
FanSided

New Jersey Devils Have Much Different Priorities With Prospects

It’s still technically summer. It might be after Labor Day, so we can’t wear white, we’re waiting for those crisp temperatures of fall, the Halloween candy is on the shelves, and it’s time for the prospects challenge. Usually, the prospect challenge happens at the beginning of September, so we’re still directly in the summer temperatures, but this year it’s happening towards the end of the month.
NHL
