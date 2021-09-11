New Jersey Devils: Is This The End For Travis Zajac?

Jesper Bratt had such a strange season in 2021. He started things off with a contract dispute that forced him to miss real games since there was a visa issue tied to the coronavirus pandemic. He finally agreed to a two-year deal on January 10th. The issue was the season started on January 14th. The New Jersey Devils were going to be without Bratt for at least a few weeks. Bratt would join the team on January 28th and got his first point of the season in his third game against the Buffalo Sabres. That would be their last game for two weeks.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO