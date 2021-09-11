New Jersey Devils: Is This The End For Travis Zajac?
New York Islanders center Travis Zajac (14): (Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports) The New Jersey Devils traded Travis Zajac to the New York Islanders as part of the Kyle Palmieri trade. It was the end of an era unlike any other Devils player leaving over the last few years. The Devils traded players like Taylor Hall, Blake Coleman, Brian Boyle, Adam Henrique, Andy Greene, and the aforementioned Palmieri who were all at one-time fan favorites, but Zajac felt more connected to the Devils than any other player.www.chatsports.com
