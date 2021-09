Oregon running back CJ Verdell broke down his three-touchdown performance in the Ducks’ upset victory over No. 3 Ohio State with FOX analyst Matt Leinart. “To be honest, everyone knew there was a huge opportunity in front of us and we pretty much just took that head on, wanted to embrace the challenge,” Verdell said. “Obviously, coming in there as the underdogs and people didn’t expect us to do as well as we did. We kinda came in there with a chip on our shoulders and that was really the whole attitude throughout the week.”

FOOTBALL ・ 19 HOURS AGO