ACC: Virginia (2-0) at No. 21 North Carolina (1-1) Time/TV: 7:30 p.m., ACC Network. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud ranks first among Power 5 quarterbacks in passing yards with 778. I’m willing to bet that there aren’t many people who can name the guy who ranks second. It’s Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong, who has thrown for 744 yards and seven touchdowns while leading UVA to wins over FCS William & Mary and Illinois. North Carolina QB Sam Howell ranks second in the ACC (behind Armstrong) with 280 passing yards per game. The Tar Heels followed up their season-opening loss to Virginia Tech with a 59-17 win over Georgia State. Can either secondary hold up in this ACC Coastal Division matchup?

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO