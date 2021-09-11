Shop for Locally-Made Goods at Made in Hawai’i Festival

The low-key craft beer tasting room, also home to Montreal-style Empty Elle Bagels on certain days, has become a hub for hungry foodies. The ambience is charming and cool: A repurposed wooden door is our table, with patinated metal chairs to match for this hosted tasting. In the heat of a recent Wednesday afternoon we prepare with libations—a Stonewall & Stewbum beer for Frolic assistant editor Thomas Obungen and a pitaya ditty by Paradise Ciders for me. The pizzas are oblong in shape, giving us options of square or triangle slices options, depending on how much golden bubbly crust we want. Note: The formidable crust (the result of obsessive recipe development) is to me precisely what makes these pizzas, pizzas—not flatbreads or flatbread pizzas. The Fennie ($14), with crumbled sausage and fennel, is the newest and the one we’re most excited about. While a little on the oilier side, the flavors of Italian sausage, béchamel and sweet, caramelized fennel are rich and well seasoned, with fresh fennel fronds lending a bright, balanced finish.

KAILUA, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO