Two people with active warrants were picked up after a traffic stop on Old Chautauqua Road in the town of Gerry Tuesday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say that 29-year-old Nichol Gilbert and 20-year-old Kristian Wright, both from Sinclairville, were passengers in the vehicle that was pulled over for a traffic infraction. Gilbert had warrants for grand larceny 4th degree and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle 3rd degree, while Wright had a warrant for petit larceny. Both Gilbert and Wright were taken into custody and were transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment. Gilbert is due to appear in Charlotte Town Court, while Wright is scheduled to appear in Westfield Village Court.

GERRY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO